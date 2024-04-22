Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines Are Headlines

Things happened.

12:01 AM EDT on April 22, 2024

Mick Baker
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Miami to support President Biden's re-election. (Miami Herald)
  • Roll Call interviewed Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), the outgoing head of the Congressional Bike Caucus, and the man you want to talk to if you're running a head shop.
  • Take it for what it's worth, but Tesla says it still plans to build a big-rig charging corridor in the West despite the Biden administration rejecting its grant request. (TechCrunch)
  • The death toll in Portland continues to mount. (Mercury)
  • The county surrounding Asheville, North Carolina, isn't interested in transit, so the city now has $300,000 to play with. (Citizen-Times)
  • Almost 100 years before Rosa Parks, a Black woman refused to give up her seat on a San Francisco streetcar. (Mississippi Today)
  • In other profiles in courage, a San Francisco business owner is going on a hunger strike because of a bike lane. (USA Today)
  • Toupees, hot sauce and oysters are among the things Uber passengers left behind. (CBS News)

