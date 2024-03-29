Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Hush That Fuss

New BRT in Denver, the case for reimagining parking lots, and more in today's headlines.

1:12 AM EDT on March 29, 2024

  • Transport Matters makes a strong case for more bus rapid transit.
  • Riders like zero-emissions buses. (The City Fix)
  • American cities are full of blighted parking lots that serve no purpose, not even to park cars. (Washington Post)
  • Reducing drivers is also in the interests of major employers. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • California's transportation department has pledged to spend $1 billion on bike and pedestrian paths over the next four years. (CBS 8)
  • Colorado Democrats are moving to give the governor more control over transit. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • The Colorado DOT is considering BRT along one of Denver's most heavily traveled routes. (9 News)
  • Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Agency officials said recently released plans for new stations won't interfere with plans to extend the streetcar along the Beltline. (AJC)
  • In Minneapolis, they're very concerned about what they'd do without Uber and Lyft (Star Tribune).
  • Amtrak is investing $122 million in improving its Harrisburg line. (Transportation Today)
  • Here are Reddit's top communities for urban cyclists (Momentum Mag)

