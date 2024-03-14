Mixed Reviews for ‘Reconnecting Communities’ Grants

The latest round of federal "access and equity"-focused infrastructure grants contains a puzzling mix of projects that will heal neighborhoods once torn apart by highways, and a few that will simply put a Band-Aid on wounds that the federal Department of Transportation is actively inflicting, advocates say.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration released a list of 133 projects that will receive a total of $3.3 billion in funding under the Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhood Access and Equity programs, which are intended to remediate the damage caused to racially and economically marginalized communities as a result of past transportation investments.

Several grants will fund widening of the highways that the new grant dollars will help cap, while few will reduce capacity for driving.

I found 2 major exceptions where highway capacity is reduced:

—Syracuse I-81 viaduct replacement

—New Rochelle LINC project



New York is the only state where reductions in highway capacity are being pursued. Today's announcements are on top of projects in Rochester, Buffalo & NYC — Yonah Freemark (@yfreemark) March 13, 2024

The single largest grant is a staggering $450 million for Portland's still-imperiled Rose Quarter Improvement Project, which is problematic because the proposed two-and-a-half block highway cap "will add more freeway miles than it covers," America Walks' Ben Crowther pointed out. (Another project Crowther singled out, the Claiborne Expressway in New Orleans, also received a $2 million planning grant to study "overpass improvements" that would potentially remove on- and off-ramps to the freeway, but not the freeway itself.)

The second-largest grant went to Boston's Allston "Multimodal" Project, the specifics of which have drawn scrutiny from advocates who fear that it would construct a series of new streets "two to three times wider than any of the streets in the adjacent neighborhoods," StreetsblogMASS wrote.

Austin's controversial I-35 project also received a $105-million capital grant to install caps and stitches along eight segments of a highway that Texas DOT is actively widening, an effort which Kevin DeGood of the Center for American Progress recently called "a clearly destructive megaproject."

https://t.co/qSi2t3bjqA

Highly competitive federal funding of more than $180 million has been awarded to Syracuse’s I-81 Project. The funding will ensure neighborhoods in the shadow of the I-81 corridor will have new and upgraded amenities, including parks and community spaces. — CNY Central (@CNYCentral) March 11, 2024

On the bright side, Syracuse, N.Y. scored $180 million to convert a notorious urban highway into a boulevard lined with parks and other amenities. And St. Louis won $9.9 million to complete a significant section of the Brickline Greenway, which will eventually connect 14 historically Black neighborhoods.

Other significant projects include:

$159 million for Philadelphia's "Chinatown Stitch"

$157 million for Atlanta to start building a four-acre park over interstates 75 and 85

$147 million for Jacksonville's "Emerald Trail" project

$139 million for Los Angeles to build 14 miles of bus lanes, 60 bike share stations, and other improvements

$117 million for New York City's Queensway project, which will repurpose an abandoned railway into a linear park

$111 million for Chicago to complete track improvements along the Blue Line.

Learn more about all the projects here.