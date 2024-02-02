Friday’s Headlines Are Kicked to the Curb

Skip to Content
Author Henry Grabar makes a comprehensive case for parking reform, including smart curbside pricing to keep workers from parking on the street all day.

12:01 AM EST on February 2, 2024

Maria Orlova
  • Cities that properly price curbside parking and get rid of minimum parking mandates will see a major impact on traffic congestion, housing costs, flooding and climate change, writes author Henry Grabar. (Yale Environment 360)
  • Autoblog debunks the Stellantis CEO's claim that electric vehicles' quick acceleration is actually a safety feature. On top of that, EVs are so heavy that they can easily crash through highway guardrails (Associated Press).
  • In a similar vein, Transport & Environment dismantled The Economist's argument that the car-centric design of American cities makes them more accessible than Europe's.
  • Electric bus manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand fueled by federal infrastructure funding. (GreenBiz)
  • Better street drainage would reduce the need for environmentally harmful winter salt applications on roads and sidewalks. (Minnesota Public Radio)
  • New Jersey transit riders are not buying Gov. Phil Murphy's explanation that recent reliability improvements justify a fare hike. (New York Times)
  • Hoboken just completed its seventh year without a traffic death. (CBS News)
  • Iowa legislators are trying to ban traffic enforcement cameras by pairing that measure with a crackdown on distracted driving in the same bill. (Government Technology)
  • Michigan lawmakers have formed the first-ever transit caucus to push for regional transit around Detroit. (Bridge Detroit). One of its members is Mallory McMorrow, a nationally known state senator (Free Press)
  • Milwaukee is planning almost 50 bike and traffic-calming projects in 2024. (Journal-Sentinel)
  • New York state is turning a suburban mall near Buffalo into a transit-oriented downtown. (CNU Public Square)
  • Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval unveiled a plan to allow denser housing near transit and relax parking requirements for new developments. (WVXU, WCPO)
  • Louisville is making changes to improve reliability on its four most popular bus routes. (WLKY)
  • Has Seattle's Sound Transit just given up on reliable bus service? (The Stranger)
  • The former CEO of much-loathed Ticketmaster is leading the NIMBY charge against a new Los Angeles Metro line. (Hollywood Reporter)
  • If you order a Lyft in Philadelphia, Jesus really might take the wheel. (Fox 29)

