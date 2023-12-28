Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines ‘Round About Midnight

Why doesn't the U.S. have more roundabouts? Plus, the growing threat of violence faced by transit workers, and the fallout from Bird's bankruptcy.

12:01 AM EST on December 28, 2023

City of Carmel|

Carmel, Indiana, is among the few U.S. cities investing extensively in roundabouts.

  • Roundabouts are generally safer than signalized intersections, but most parts of the U.S. don't have many, thanks to overzealous engineers and traffic-light salesmen. (Clean Technica)
  • Assaults on transit workers more than doubled between 2008 and 2021, according to federal data. (NBC News)
  • The Washington Post's Megan McArdle thinks Bird's bankruptcy may lead to a quasi-monopoly on micromobility for competitor Lime.
  • The Federal Highway Administration's proposed rules on road worker safety are getting mixed reviews from the construction industry. (Construction Equipment Guide)
  • Stepped-up traffic enforcement didn't slow the scourge of traffic deaths in Portland this year, which hit a 30-year high of 65 after drivers killed four people on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (Willamette Week)
  • Cobb County, Georgia officials are considering a November 2024 referendum on a $12 billion transportation plan, half of which would be devoted to a network of bus rapid transit lines. But is the Atlanta suburb dense enough to support it? (AJC)
  • An Illinois court ruled that a cyclist who hit a pothole and took a spill can't sue because he wasn't the roadway's "intended" user — motorists are. (Men's Journal)
  • Baltimore light rail users are reluctant to ride after service was suspended for two weeks for emergency safety inspections. (WBAL)
  • Houston has updated 5,000 bus stops to meet or exceed the Americans with Disabilities Act's standards. (Mass Transit)
  • Two Illinois lawmakers make the case for digging Chicago transit agencies out of a looming $730 million budget deficit. (Sun-Times)
  • Des Moines buses are a lifeline for thousands of workers and students, but service could be cut by 40 percent unless local officials approve a new funding source. (Register)
  • New Orleans' Blue Bikes bikeshare surpassed 300,000 riders this year. (Biz New Orleans)
  • Honolulu once had an extensive streetcar system that carried 20 million riders a year until it was replaced by buses and cars. (Civil Beat)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Micromobility

What Does Bird’s Bankruptcy Mean for Micromobility?

Pundits are debating why America's largest scooter and bikeshare outfit filed for Chapter 11 — and what it will mean for the next chapter of those modes.

December 28, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesPromoted

2023 Was the Year of Metro Freeway Widening

Metro quietly finished work on two 5 Freeway widening mega-projects, and started work on widening the 57/60, 91, and 605 - while continuing work on numerous widenings under construction — plus planning future mega-widenings.

December 27, 2023
Streetsblog MassachusettsTransit

Guest Column: With Data, We Can Design Bus Stops to Make People Feel Happy

"Can better bus stops make everyone near them happier, whether or not you ride the bus?"

December 27, 2023
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Hyperlose

Or hydrogen, rather — the stuff that went in zeppelins. It shows promise as a clean fuel, and new Biden administration tax credits will encourage manufacturing more.

December 27, 2023
See all posts