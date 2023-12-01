Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines Don’t Feel the Need for Speed

Tell me again, which constitutional amendment is it that gives people the right to drive as fast as they want?

12:01 AM EST on December 1, 2023

Pxhere, CC
  • All evidence to the contrary, many Americans don't think speeding is all that dangerous (Streetsblog USA), maybe because Fox News is telling them that the "right" to drive too fast is the only thing standing between them and fascism, no matter how many people it kills (Jalopnik).
  • Streetcars achieve success when they're connected to other transit lines, although it may take time for ridership to grow as the areas around them develop, according to one expert. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Elon Musk's Boring company has only drilled 2.4 miles of tunnels in seven years. (Fortune)
  • Libraries loan out everything from books to tools to museum passes. Why not e-bikes, too? (Yale Climate Connections)
  • Ryan Gravel, the visionary behind the Atlanta Beltline trail, answered dozens of questions from intown NIMBY light rail opponents in an epic blog post, including, "How are we supposed to walk to brunch?"
  • A Curbed writer describes the strange experience of being driven around San Francisco by a driverless taxi.
  • Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced a $30 million program to build 3,000 bus shelters and another 40 "shade structures." (Urbanize L.A.)
  • Evidence is mounting that Connecticut state police showed racial bias when pulling over drivers. (CT Insider)
  • The Washington state DOT wants to adopt a "fix it first" policy, but the legislators who hold the purse strings might not listen. (The Urbanist)
  • Construction is underway on Madison's first bus rapid transit line, the second in the state. (Wisconsin Public Radio)
  • The Twin Cities' Met Council is set to pass a new code of conduct for transit riders. (MinnPost)
  • Sidewalks are at the top of Richmond's transportation wish list. (Axios)
  • In New Bedford, Massachusetts, city council members say they want walkable neighborhoods and fewer cars, but they're not willing to cut parking near transit stations. (Light)
  • Highway signs are generally useless in getting people to drive safely, but at least New Jersey's are funny. (Fox 29)

