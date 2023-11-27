Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Need Less Oil

E-bikes are a great alternative for short trips, and they're actually saving more fossil fuels that electric cars.

12:01 AM EST on November 27, 2023

Photo: University of Twente|

E-bikes are a great alternative for short trips, and they’re actually saving more fossil fuels that electric cars.

  • The world's 280 million e-bikes and electric mopeds are slashing demand for oil by a million gallons per day. (The Conversation)
  • Bond-rating agencies are bearish on public transit as ridership remains sluggish and federal rescue funds run out. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The Federal Transit Administration is considering setting safety standards to prevent fatigue among transit workers. (Safety + Health)
  • There are a lot of factors involved, but most drivers will save money in the long run by purchasing an electric vehicle. (Clean Technica)
  • Don't ask drivers to slow down; force them to by designing safer streets, writes a Los Angeles Times columnist.
  • D.C. has doubled its number of automated traffic enforcement cameras, with another 140 on the way. (Washington Post)
  • Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is proposing to change the location of the future South Lake Union station to a place that's less convenient for riders but easier to build on. (Seattle Times)
  • A Charlotte city council member says raising parking fines will protect the "most vulnerable" road users — cyclists and pedestrians. (WCNC)
  • Minneapolis city council members are working on two proposals for raising rideshare drivers' pay for consideration in January. (Star Tribune)
  • The Cincinnati streetcar surpassed 1 million riders this year. (Local 12)
  • Momentum has some tips on bike commuting from seasoned vets.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Highway Boondoggles

Highway Boondoggles 2023: This Bridge is a Bridge Too Far

Presented by local transportation authorities as a simple bridge replacement, an expensive, oversized highway expansion threatens to worsen congestion in Vancouver and Portland

November 27, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Post-Turkey Headlines

Federal data says the number of people using shared bikes and e-scooters on Thanksgiving is rising.

November 24, 2023
Car share

To Improve Equity, Car-Share Needs Subsidies, Large Coverage Area: Report

A team of researchers says that Los Angeles's "BlueLA" car-share program did indeed "increase transportation access for low-income travelers," but only due to "reduced-rate pricing," the report found.

November 24, 2023
Buses

As Greyhound Stations Go Extinct, Low-Income Thanksgiving Travelers are Left Out in the Cold

America's largest motor coach carrier is shifting away from stations — and a lot of customers aren't happy.

November 23, 2023
See all posts