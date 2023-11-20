Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Care About Safety
Traffic safety is a priority for more than 90 percent of Americans, according to a recent poll, and most of those would even be willing to pay higher taxes to fund it.
Micromobility Is Having a Weird Year
By all accounts, micromobility is taking off. So why are so many systems shutting down?
Highway Boondoggles 2023: Pandering in the Panhandle
How bad is this boondoggle? Supporters are trying to sell it as if it includes a fancy deck plaza — which it does not.
‘World Day of Remembrance’: Connecting Grief to Activism
Here's why events like a "Ride for Your Life" are so important — and how to keep the spirit going long after World Day of Remembrance is over.
‘World Day of Remembrance’: Let’s Banish ‘Windshield Bias’ and Talk About Car Crashes
A woman blamed for a crash that nearly killed her speaks out about terrible media coverage.