Today's Headlines

Friday's Headlines Are Ready to Fight

Younger urban residents are banding together to fight freeway projects like the new Brent Spence Bridge in Cincinnati, just like their forebears.

12:01 AM EST on November 17, 2023

Antony-22|

  • After the freeway wars of the 1960s and '70s, the New Avengers are assembling to fight the coming battle against the next generation of interstate highway projects. (Bloomberg)
  • Our current path toward autonomous vehicles will only deepen our dependence on cars at the expense of more sustainable and equitable alternatives like walking, biking and transit. (Route Fifty)
  • The Wild West days of shared e-scooters are over, with a handful of survivors now willing to partner with cities to stay alive. (Next City)
  • Despite reports that Americans don't want to buy electric vehicles, and dealerships don't want to sell them, Electrek presents evidence that the EV market continues to grow both domestically and globally.
  • But EVs' environmental benefits are probably overstated because their owners tend to drive them less than gas-powered cars. (Clean Technica)
  • NPR's "All Things Considered" tackled the fiscal cliff facing many transit agencies.
  • A bill introduced by Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman would give traffic engineers more options to design safer streets and eliminate the worst ones from the federal road manual. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Air pollution can reach dangerous levels on Salt Lake City's west side in part because of that's where the city chose to put freeways, along with most of its minority residents through redlining. (Tribune)
  • Seattle residents are mostly opposed to flat-rate fares for the Link light rail, but Sound Transit is forging ahead anyway. (The Urbanist)
  • Sacramento officials decided not to build a light rail line to a large new public housing development. (Bee)
  • Luckily for him, NBA player Kelly Oubre was not one of the 38 people who've been killed by hit-and-run drivers in Philadelphia so far this year. (WHYY)
  • A San Diego man wrote in the Union-Tribune about how better bike infrastructure could have saved his wife's live.
  • Baltimore has plenty of plans for bike and pedestrian safety, but not much money budgeted to implement them. (Banner)
  • Huntsville cyclists are asking for an improved bike network. (Rocket City Now)
  • Saratoga is getting two complete streets downtown. (Saratoga Magazine)
  • Austin leaders are using high-tech glasses to help design the city's mass transit system. (KXAN)

