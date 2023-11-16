Thursday’s Headlines Avoid the Cliff
Transit agencies should be talking policymakers into new revenue sources while also running the best possible service they can to show their value.
More from Streetsblog USA
OPINION: Infrastructure Bill Offers Too Little Progress on Climate and Equity
Most of its historic funding is helping to maintain a harmful status quo at a time when we need to address climate change.
Highway Boondoggles 2023: The Pain in Maine Falls Mainly in … Gorham
Here's a self-defeating new highway that will merely exacerbate suburban sprawl — reinforcing the very conditions that are causing the traffic problems in the first place!
Wednesday’s Headlines About the Biggest Boondoggles
Why are we still expanding highways in the year of our lord, 2023?
New Bill Would Finally Rewrite the ‘Notorious’ MUTCD for Vulnerable Road User Safety
U.S. transportation engineers tend to treat the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices like a bible. A new bill would encourage them to treat it more like a recipe book — and sub out deadly design ingredients when they aren't safe for vulnerable road users.