Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Avoid the Cliff

Transit agencies should be talking policymakers into new revenue sources while also running the best possible service they can to show their value.

12:01 AM EST on November 16, 2023

McGheiver|

The Twin Cities’ Metro Transit is one example of an agency that was able to convince policymakers to boost its funding.

  • Transit agencies facing a fiscal cliff should aggressively seek out new funding sources while also running the best service they can now, rather than cut back for fear of running out of money, experts said at two recent conferences. (Governing)
  • Suburban design is keeping kids from going outside — there's nowhere to go and no safe way to get there. (CNU Public Square)
  • Rigid bureaucracy keeps the federal government from getting things done, a former Obama administration official wrote in the Washington Post.
  • David Zipper interviewed Purdue University professor Spencer Headworth, about his new book "Rules of the Road: The Automobile and the Transformation of American Criminal Justice." (City Lab)
  • A recent report from a European consultant said that shared micromobility will become a $400 billion industry and make up 7 percent of all urban trips by 2030. (Reuters)
  • Projected ridership for the Blue Line in Minneapolis fell by 30 percent under a new federal formula, jeopardizing its chances for funding. (KSTP)
  • The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board called for urgent action on complete streets and pedestrian safety.
  • Atlanta regional transit authority The ATL launched an app that lets users plan trips across a variety of modes and a hodgepodge of transit agencies. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • The FBI's move to a new headquarters is an opportunity for Maryland and the D.C. Metro to extend the Green Line. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Charlotte raised the fine for blocking a bike lane from $25 to $100. (WBTV)
  • Soon Seattle cyclists will finally be able to get between downtown and the Capitol Hill neighborhood safely. (The Urbanist)
  • Pedestrian infrastructure is not keeping up in Utah's fast-growing small towns. (KUER)
  • The Omaha city council approved a Vision Zero plan. (World-Herald)
  • Chattanooga is putting several streets on road diets. (Times Free Press)
  • Here are the worst bike lanes on the planet, according to Momentum Mag readers.

Read More:

