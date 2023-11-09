Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines Narrow Our Options

12:01 AM EST on November 9, 2023

Metal bollards, beefed-up sidewalks, narrow lanes and more, via Creative Commons.

  • The standard for car lanes is generally 10-12 feet wide, but narrowing them down to 9 feet makes roads safer, allows for more users within the same right of way and could have a positive impact on local economies, according to a Johns Hopkins University study.
  • Electric school bus's batteries could help power cities during blackouts. (New York Times)
  • Infrastructure both provides energy and takes energy to create, so the transition to clean energy will define the next epoch of human civilization, writes engineering professor and author Deb Chachra. (Time)
  • Men's Journal and USA Today are the latest news outlets to jump on the ban-right-turns-on-red bandwagon.
  • Revel is now just another rideshare business in New York City and San Francisco, as it's abandoned mopeds to focus on EVs. (The Verge)
  • Is New York City's congestion pricing too low? According to one expert, the true cost of driving into Manhattan is somewhere around $100. (The Atlantic)
  • Almost three quarters of Kansas City voters approved of renewing a sales tax to fund transit. (KCUR)
  • Despite years of public input, not everyone is happy with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority's new bus routes. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
  • A Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel columnist argues that funding public transportation will ease traffic, help families and draw workers to the city.
  • Dallas has made little progress on Vision Zero since approving the policy in 2019. (NBC DFW)
  • Project Connect opponents filed a lawsuit seeking to block Austin's $7 billion transit expansion plan. (KUT)
  • Nashville planners are working hard to incorporate cyclists and pedestrians into a city built for cars. (Scene)
  • Raleigh broke ground on its first bus rapid transit line. (WRAL)
  • At this Oregon brewpub you can buy a beer and a bike in the same place. (Isthmus)
  • Nola.com has photos of the second annual Big Easy Bicycle Fest.

