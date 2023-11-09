Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Narrow Our Options
Advocates Unite to Start a Worldwide Bike Bus Revolution
Bike buses have taken the internet by storm. Now, a new organization is working to launch them all over the world.
Highway Boondoggles 2023: This Year’s Poster Children for Bad Projects
Once again, transportation funds that could be used to repair streets, roads and bridges are instead diverted into costly, damaging highway expansion projects. Here's this year's list of the worst of the worst.
List: The States With the Best – And Worst — Transportation Policies
Which states have adopted policies that require their transportation officials to make choices that reduce emissions and make roads more equitable – and which are doing the exact opposite?
Wednesday’s Headlines Have a Complete Vision
Pedestrian deaths soared by 77 percent between 2010 and 2021. Is the Biden administration taking it seriously?