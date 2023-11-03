Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Avoid the Fiscal Cliff

Transit agencies should be pushing for more diverse sources of revenue to insulate themselves from financial crises, says an Urban Institute Report.

12:01 AM EDT on November 3, 2023

harry_nl|

BART once got 80 percent of its revenue from fares, but that plunged to 10 percent during the pandemic.

  • Whether it's fares or sales taxes, transit agencies rely too much on one source of revenue, making them susceptible to a "fiscal cliff" like the one many are facing now, according to a new Urban Institute report. They need to find more diverse sources of funding, as well as ways to shore up their workforces. (Route Fifty, Transit Center)
  • The new book "Justice and the Interstates: The Racist Truth About Urban Highways" explores how redlining, single-family zoning and federal highway spending conspired to destroy Black neighborhoods. (Arch Daily)
  • Contrary to many shop owners' fears, getting rid of on-street parking can actually attract more shoppers rather than drive them away. (Business Insider)
  • Cities should be building infrastructure and writing regulations to support the growing cargo-bike delivery business. (Government Technology)
  • The U.S. DOT awarded $82 million in grants for safe streets planning and quick-build projects to 235 communities. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The League of American Bicyclists has named 39 universities as bicycle-friendly for 2023. (Momentum Mag)
  • New digital tools make it easier to envision what landscapes look like without cars. (Forbes)
  • Baltimore's Red Line would take six to 12 years and cost $2 billion to $7 billion to build, depending on whether it's light rail or bus rapid transit and how much drilling is involved. (Maryland Daily Record)
  • Despite the statistics saying Memphis is a dangerous place to bike, avid cyclists say Bluff City has a growing bike culture, poor infrastructure — and humidity — notwithstanding. (Commercial Appeal)
  • A city audit found that San Diego is severely underfunding Vision Zero projects. (KPBS)
  • Texas state police are severely underreporting the role of drugs and alcohol in fatal crashes, according to an Austin Vision Zero report. (CBS Austin)
  • Removing the Metro from Met Council oversight wouldn't necessarily improve governance of the Twin Cities transit agency. (MinnPost)
  • Amazon's hometown of Seattle is looking at digitizing parking in part to curb delivery trucks. (Axios)
  • The Tennessee DOT is trying to make road-work zones safer. (Nashville Scene)
  • The Cincinnati suburb of Dayton, Kentucky, has a new "traffic garden" where kids can learn how to play safely. (Northern Kentucky Tribune)
  • Richmond's queer and BIPOC cyclists are carving out safe spaces for themselves. (Commonwealth Times)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Highway Widening

Why Freeway Fighters Will Hold the Biggest Anti-Highway Rally in Texas

This Sunday, rally to stop one of the worst highway boondoggles of all!

November 3, 2023
transit funding

Talking Headways Podcast: Want Riders? Run Frequent Service

Before you fill any gap in transit, you need the resources to provide that service, says a true expert in this special edition.

November 2, 2023
pedestrians

Report: Americans Are Walking Less As Pedestrian Deaths Rise

America's walking rates took a nosedive during the pandemic — and they still haven't recovered.

November 2, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Are Plowing Ahead

Psychologists looked at various personality traits that make people neighborly and found that — shocker — people who bike or walk care more about their community than drivers.

November 2, 2023
See all posts