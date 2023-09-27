Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines Ask How Much a Life Is Worth

There isn't much of a financial penalty for drivers who kill pedestrians — even if those drivers are cops.

12:01 AM EDT on September 27, 2023

  • Cops kill hundreds of people every year during police pursuits, including innocent bystanders — and cities often place strict caps on how much they can legally compensate their loved ones in civil suits after. (Streetsblog USA)
  • "Cool pavement" that reflects the sun's rays can actually make pedestrians feel even hotter. (City Lab)
  • European insurance companies are starting to study air quality as part of the basis for projecting future safety net costs. (The Guardian)
  • Looking back on 2020's Project Connect transit referendum, Austin leaders called it a defining moment for the city. (KXAN)
  • L.A. Metro ridership was up 13 percent in August compared to a year ago, the ninth consecutive month of growth. (Metro Magazine)
  • Long-term funding will be needed to keep bike-sharing open in Houston after BCycle's demise. (Houston Public Media)
  • Everything you ever wanted to know about accounting at Denver's transit agency, but were afraid to ask. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • In one of the most bike-friendly cities in the U.S. — Cambridge, Massachusetts — cyclists are preparing for hard-fought city elections. (Day)
  • Iowa City and Cedar Rapids are considering a bus rapid transit line connecting the two cities. (CBS 2)
  • Young people in the Bay Area have created a campaign to combat gender-based harassment on transit. (Transit Center)
  • Apparently Deion Sanders is above the law, based on the outrage about the Colorado football coach getting a ticket for his illegally parked Lamborghini. (Outkick)

