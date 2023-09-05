Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Back to Laboring
Hope you enjoyed your long weekend! U.S. high-speed rail is having a moment, Henry Grabar on the spreading anti-parking movement and more in today's headlines.
Which Car-Cutting Strategies Really Work — And Which Ones Will We Accept?
A new study explores what it really takes to cut VMT, and how communities can craft effective plans to transition out of car dependency.
The Explainer: What’s the Idea Behind a NYC Law to Register E-Bikes?
A very controversial bill from a noted opponent of efforts to boost cycling has everyone in town — except its supporters — talking.
Friday’s Headlines Do the Electric Slide
Cities and counties want to electrify their bus fleets, and federal funds are available to do so, but the private sector just can't seem to keep up with demand.