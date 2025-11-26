- The UN climate conference COP30 failed to produce any plan to move away from burning fossil fuels (Inside Climate News). Despite a disappointing outcome, the Brazil gathering did succeed in centering Indigenous voices (The Conversation).
- Collecting data is an important part of transportation planning (Local Data for Equitable Communities), but with so many surveys out there it's getting harder for governments to collect meaningful data (Governing).
- Houston banned riding e-scooters at night and might ban them entirely in the downtown area. (Houston Public Media)
- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is sending SEPTA $220 million for infrastructure and equipment upgrades after a series of fires on railcars. (Capital-Star)
- Experts say Florida used a flawed study to take away a dedicated bus lane for Tampa's Sunrunner line. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Oregon Republicans say they've gathered enough signatures to put a transportation funding package on the ballot and ask voters to repeal it. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
- San Antonio is launching a public awareness campaign on three of its most dangerous corridors. (Report)
- Ridership on Boston's Bluebird bikeshare has more than doubled in five years, largely due to the addition of e-bikes. (Commonwealth Beacon)
- Spokane is considering taxing parking lots to encourage their redevelopment. (Spokesman-Review)
- Omaha is trying to help out local businesses by running free trolleys along its future streetcar route. (WOWT)
- China is using AI to accelerate its development of autonomous vehicles. (Newsweek)
Today's Headlines
Welcome to the Jungle, Wednesday’s Headlines
The COP30 climate summit in the Amazon rain forest exposed world leaders to the effects of climate change, but they still failed to take action.
