Friday’s Headlines Are Skipping the Commute

Most of the riders transit agencies lost during the pandemic were office workers, and now those agencies have to rethink their strategy of focusing on bringing people downtown for 8-5 jobs. Problem is, they need to replace commuters’ revenue to do so. More frequent night and weekend service for diners and concertgoers might be an answer. (Politico)
President Biden’s climate law has been even more effective than expected in spurring new green jobs. Most of them are in red states whose representatives continue to oppose it. (New York Times)
McKinsey projects that private car ownership could fall by as much as 30 percent by 2035. (Smart Cities Dive)
Washington, D.C. would attract more riders by improving transit on K Street than keeping buses fare-free. (Slate)
The Texas DOT is blocking a road diet in San Antonio, and it might do the same in other cities. (Texas Observer)
Downtown Phoenix is crawling with driverless cars. When they’re not carrying anyone, they go park — but they don’t shut themselves off. (Arizona Republic)
Portland is banning gas-powered deliveries in a 16-block zone. (KATU)
Chicago’s Divvy bikeshare is expanding to the entire city. (Streetsblog CHI)
Louisiana’s lieutenant governor is taking control of Royal Street in New Orleans to ensure it remains a pedestrian mall. (Verite News)
An Atlanta man is doing a reverse criminal mischief (see: Streetsblog’s Gersh Kuntzman) by helping drivers who parked illegally get the boots off their cars. (Fox 5)
The Michigan DOT got ratioed for suggesting that pedestrians wear neon safety vests instead of, you know, drivers pay attention. (Twitter)
The Federal Railroad Administration wished a happy Star Wars Day to all who celebrate. (Twitter)
Congress is moving ahead to allocate $30 billion for America's beleaguered transit systems — but it's not enough to keep millions of riders and hundreds of thousands of workers safe from drastic cuts, transit agencies and advocates said.
As the country awaits President Obama’s jobs plan, to be announced (at a new time!) next Thursday, many are making their own suggestions about how to stimulate job creation. The U.S. Conference of Mayors threw its hat in the ring today, releasing “A Common Sense Jobs Agenda” [PDF] with its full-throated insistence that Congress pass […]
Transit providers in Detroit, Miami, Seattle and Bloomington, Indiana were a few of the many winners in the latest round of Federal Transit Administration capital grants. On Monday, FTA awarded almost $1 billion to local transit agencies to purchase buses, construct shelters and plan for the future [PDF]. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood announced the grants […]
The more far-flung the jobs in a region, the fewer are accessible via transit, biking, and walking -- or even a short, inexpensive car commute. And yet, in many states, economic development policies still contribute to long, burdensome commutes, especially for people who can't afford cars.
