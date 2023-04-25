Tuesday’s Headlines Will Never Take Your Freedom

Cars symbolize freedom in American culture, but despite the conspiracy theories around 15-minute cities, what’s really freeing is being able to quickly walk or bike to wherever you need to be instead of wasting hours stuck in traffic. (The New Republic)
Environmentalism has historically meant opposing development, but now it’s time for the green movement to embrace YIMBYism, writes climate change activist Bill McKibben. (Mother Jones)
Harper’s excerpted part of friend of Streetsblog Henry Grabar’s new book “Paved Paradise,” about how parking literally drives Americans insane.
What does it look like when a city gets serious about giving kids the freedom to get to school on their own? Austin, Texas, is showing people what’s possible with a protected bike lane that serves an elementary school. With the help of the Green Lane Project, the capital of the Lone Star State has […]
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. Second in a series. The data has been trickling in for years in Powerpoint slides and stray tweets: On one street after another, even in the bike-skeptical United States, adding a physical […]
Wherever there is a bike lane, there is probably an angry driver complaining that it is always empty. That tends to be the case even when plenty of people do use the bike lane. And there are reasons for that, writes University of Minnesota professor David Levinson. Mathematical, geometrical reasons. Like the fact that free-flowing bike traffic will look […]
Washington D.C.’s Metro is looking to boost ridership by boosting cycling. Officials at the transit authority have noted that, while Metro’s ridership is growing, there isn’t enough room around most of its stations to expand parking. More bicycle-to-train trips will mean more commuters can board at those stations while reducing Metro’s vehicle storage costs. And […]