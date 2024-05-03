Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Are Friday’s Headlines the New Normal?

Transit ridership hasn't come all the way back from the pandemic, and they're going to need more federal help, along with other changes, says Governing magazine.

12:41 AM EDT on May 3, 2024

Photo: Jules Marvin Eguilos
  • For transit to thrive, the federal government is going to have to start treating it more like a public service where revenue from fares doesn't matter as much. (Governing)
  • E-bikes are fueling growth for local bikeshares, especially among older users. (Route Fifty)
  • Uber drivers in Atlanta and other cities went on strike May 1 to demand better pay and job protections. (WSB-TV)
  • If Amtrak succeeds in building a high-speed rail line between Dallas and Houston, it would have the fastest trains in the world. (Houston Public Media)
  • The new chair of Houston's Metro wants to build more park-and-ride lots and put more police on trains and buses. (Houston Landing)
  • Crime is down 8 percent this year on the Twin Cities' Metro Transit. (Bring Me the News)
  • Los Angeles purchased tempered glass barriers to separate bus drivers from passengers after a series of violent attacks. (Cities Today)
  • The Tennessean discussed Vision Zero with the head of the Nashville DOT.
  • Transit-oriented development would boost ridership on the D.C. Metro. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • A plan to reform Philadelphia bus routes is coming up for a vote this month. (WHYY)
  • A Denver judge ruled against conservatives' effort to strike down a set of fees that bring in billions of dollars for transportation. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Uber spent millions of dollars to support a Nevada ballot initiative that would make it harder to sue for sexual assault. (HuffPost)
  • Almost 20,000 people attended the opening of Seattle's Eastside light rail line. (Seattle Times)
  • Just one street in Seattle, Aurora Avenue, accounts for a fifth of Washington state's traffic deaths. (Crosscut)
  • On April 30, intercity rail service started between Seattle and Everett in 1910, and the last Seattle streetcar shut down in 1939. (Axios)
  • Bird e-bikes have landed at the University of Mississippi. (Daily Mississippian)
  • Toronto's popular bikeshare is in a dispute with the city over revenue sharing. (blogTO)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Safety

Friday Video: How to Make Places Safe For Non-Drivers After Dark

A top Paris pedestrian planner, a leading GIS professional, and Streetsblog's own Kea Wilson weigh in on the roots of America's nighttime road safety crisis, and the strategies that can help end it.

May 3, 2024
Promoted ArchivesCongestion Pricing

OPINION: Congestion Pricing Will Help My Family Get Around As We Navigate Cancer Treatment

My partner was recently diagnosed with cancer. Congestion pricing will make getting her to treatment faster and easier.

May 3, 2024
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Money is a Lot of Different Things

It's Part II of our discussion with Jim Kumon!

May 2, 2024
Today's Headlines

If Thursday’s Headlines Build It, They Will Come

Why can the U.S. quickly rebuild a bridge for cars, but not do the same for transit? It comes down to political will and a reliance on consultants.

May 2, 2024
See all posts