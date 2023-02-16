Thursday’s Headlines’ Wallets Are Empty

The American Dream no longer includes a new car: At a record $777, the average monthly payment is far out of reach for middle-class families. (Bloomberg)
Data out of London shows that reducing speed limits to 20 miles per hour results in a 25 percent reduction in crashes and serious injuries. (Intelligent Transport)
According to the latest conspiracy theory, 15-minute cities aren’t pleasant neighborhoods with shops and bars a short walk away, but rather dystopian open-air prisons. (Vice)
A car crashes into a Seattle building, on average, once every three-and-a-half days (Seattle Times). In fact, cars crash into buildings at an alarming rate nationwide, with an average of one a day striking 7/11 convenience stores alone (Daily Breeze).
New York City drivers killed 16 children last year, the most since the city started a Vision Zero program in 2014. (Daily News)
Chicago’s L is less reliable and less safe than it was before the pandemic. For it to recover, the city should spend more on driver pay, unarmed ambassadors and shelter for the unhoused. (Chicago Mag)
Baltimore was able to successfully navigate community concerns in a Black neighborhood that had been devastated by an urban highway and win support to rebuild an aging rail tunnel. (Next City)
Houston is often ridiculed for its sprawl, but its lack of zoning regulations is also creating denser, more affordable neighborhoods. (Fast Company)
Republicans in the Arizona legislature are introducing bills overriding local governments’ ability to fund transit. (Local Today)
A new bike and pedestrian bridge over the Ashley River makes another bridge upstream Charleston’s most problematic spot for biking and walking. (Post and Courier)
After several failures, the University of Georgia is again trying to start a bikeshare on campus. (Red & Black)
Five city and county officials in Cleveland spent five days without a car in an effort to understand the challenges transit riders face. (Scene)
Deaths from traffic violence have declined sharply because of the COVID-19 shutdown — and a new study shows that states and their residents are seeing a financial benefit. But don’t get too excited: Drivers likely got the most savings. Researchers at the University of California Davis found that California and its residents saved a collective […]
Of the 210 fatal car crashes in Massachusetts where a driver killed a bike rider or pedestrian between 2018 and 2020, a quarter of those killings occurred in neighborhoods where the Black population makes up a higher-than-average proportion of the population.
A massive shift to remote work during national COVID-19 lockdowns saved commuters as much as $22 billion in direct commuting costs — and it saved society nearly as much money in avoided car crashes and carbon outputs. But that's only the tip of the iceberg.
Simple reforms to federal testing standards could end horrific disparities in car crash deaths between the genders — and the impending enactment of the new infrastructure bill is the perfect time to implement them, a new coalition says.