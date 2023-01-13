Friday’s Headlines Are Carbon-Free

A carbon tax could offset President Trump's proposed cut in MPG standards for cars.
  • The Biden administration released a plan to eliminate all carbon emissions from the transportation sector by 2050 using land-use reforms and investments in transit and electric vehicle infrastructure. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The head of the National Transportation Safety Board is worried about deaths and injuries from EV crashes because of the weight of their batteries. (NPR)
  • The new Republican chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri, is a big fan of building roads and widening highways. (The Heartlander)
  • It only took a few hours after Elon Musk made the misleadingly named “full self-driving mode” available to everyone for a Tesla to cause an eight-car pileup on the San Francisco Bay Bridge (Jalopnik). In related news, an Austin cyclist took video of a GM robotaxi veering into a bike lane (KXAN).
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget includes $5.7 billion in cuts to transit projects. (San Francisco Standard, Streetsblog CAL)
  • Houston Public Media outlines transit, bike and pedestrian projects in the works for 2023.
  • Charlotte bus drivers who want better pay and benefits are considering going on strike. (WFAE)
  • Louisville is auditing city streets in preparation for lowering speed limits to 35 miles per hour. (Courier-Journal)
  • A plan for removing hostile infrastructure and improving transit in Salt Lake City is gaining steam (City Weekly). Mayor Erin Mendenhall also announced a commitment to Vision Zero (Building Salt Lake City).
  • The Rose Quarter project has a new, powerful opponent in the owners of the Portland Trailblazers’ coliseum. (Willamette Week)
  • Indy Week does a deep dive into proposed Research Triangle commuter rail.
  • A top Orange County official is wary of the secretive nature of an Orlando theme park’s plan to create a special tax district to fund a SunRail extension. (Sentinel)
  • Almost every Barcelona resident lives within 300 meters of a bike lane. (The Mayor)

 

