Friday’s Headlines Are Carbon-Free
- The Biden administration released a plan to eliminate all carbon emissions from the transportation sector by 2050 using land-use reforms and investments in transit and electric vehicle infrastructure. (Smart Cities Dive)
- The head of the National Transportation Safety Board is worried about deaths and injuries from EV crashes because of the weight of their batteries. (NPR)
- The new Republican chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri, is a big fan of building roads and widening highways. (The Heartlander)
- It only took a few hours after Elon Musk made the misleadingly named “full self-driving mode” available to everyone for a Tesla to cause an eight-car pileup on the San Francisco Bay Bridge (Jalopnik). In related news, an Austin cyclist took video of a GM robotaxi veering into a bike lane (KXAN).
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget includes $5.7 billion in cuts to transit projects. (San Francisco Standard, Streetsblog CAL)
- Houston Public Media outlines transit, bike and pedestrian projects in the works for 2023.
- Charlotte bus drivers who want better pay and benefits are considering going on strike. (WFAE)
- Louisville is auditing city streets in preparation for lowering speed limits to 35 miles per hour. (Courier-Journal)
- A plan for removing hostile infrastructure and improving transit in Salt Lake City is gaining steam (City Weekly). Mayor Erin Mendenhall also announced a commitment to Vision Zero (Building Salt Lake City).
- The Rose Quarter project has a new, powerful opponent in the owners of the Portland Trailblazers’ coliseum. (Willamette Week)
- Indy Week does a deep dive into proposed Research Triangle commuter rail.
- A top Orange County official is wary of the secretive nature of an Orlando theme park’s plan to create a special tax district to fund a SunRail extension. (Sentinel)
- Almost every Barcelona resident lives within 300 meters of a bike lane. (The Mayor)