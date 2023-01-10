Tuesday’s Headlines Are Much Too Fast

Many electric vehicles are faster than a gas-powered Ferrari, accelerating from zero to 60 in two seconds. This amount of horsepower poses a deadly danger to cyclists and pedestrians, but regulators are unprepared to act. (City Lab)
Small cities often lack the staff and expertise to apply for federal infrastructure grants, and the National League of Cities is hoping to change that. (Route Fifty)
The National Highway Safety Administration released a video showing drivers how to share the road with cyclists. (Bicycling)
A $17 billion plan to remove massive freeway interchanges in Hartford is gaining traction. (CT Mirror)
Work on the Twin Cities’ Southwest light rail line continues, but no one knows who will pay to fill a budget gap. (Star Tribune)
With many people working from home post-pandemic, Facebook has abandoned plans to restore an abandoned railroad to bring employees to its Bay Area headquarters. (New York Times)
In New Mexico, a bill has been filed to make sidewalk upkeep the responsibility of local governments rather than property owners, who often don’t even know they’re required to fix them. (KRQE)
Denver needs to do a better job of clearing sidewalks and bike lanes after snowstorms. (Westword)
Denver’s popular e-bike rebate program is coming back in 2023 (Denver Post). A similar subsidy has been proposed in Atlanta (Inside EVs).
A high-ranking Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority official abruptly left his job just five months after being hired. (Saporta Report)
KPBS interviewed author and urban planner Jeff Speck about how San Diego can become a more walkable city.
A college football player out drinking in New Orleans tried to do the right thing and take an Uber home. Instead, he got into a police cruiser by mistake. (Times-Picayune)
Heavy trucks kill. They account for as much as 32 percent of cyclist deaths in New York City and 58 percent in London, far out of proportion to their share of traffic. Across the U.S., 1,746 bicyclists and pedestrians have been killed in collisions with commercial trucks over the last five years. For cities looking to reduce traffic […]
