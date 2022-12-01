The December Donation Drive: Streetsblog Needs Your Help

Every year, Streetsblog USA works tirelessly to chronicle the movement to end car dependency in American communities, and explore the tough questions about what a just transition to a better transportation system might look like. The year 2022, though, may have been one of our most impactful years yet — well, at least until 2023 rolls around.

Today, we’re launching our December donation drive and asking our readers to support our work in the new year. And whether your gift is big or small, it will send a powerful message: that every U.S. resident deserves to live in a place where they can move freely, safely, and joyfully, no matter how they get around.

We’ve done our best to carry that message forward every day of 2022, and to give you the information and inspiration you need to take action in your unique place. And this year, that mission couldn’t have been more urgent.

In 2022, we brought you hard-hitting analysis on one of the worst years for pedestrian safety in recent memory — and explained the structural reasons why so many people on foot and in wheelchairs are dying on U.S. roads. (Hint: it’s not “distracted walking.”)

We covered up-to-the-minute news about how policymakers and the private sector alike are working to make roads safer — or, sometimes, doing the exact opposite.

As the pandemic dragged on, so did struggles at America’s mass transit agencies — but we didn’t let that critical long-term story fall out of the news cycle, especially when so many solutions to keep shared transportation strong are at our fingertips.

And we didn’t shy away from telling the under-the-radar stories that no one else is talking about — like 2022’s hit-and-run surge, and the complex reasons behind it….

…or why even the most shocking car crash deaths can, and must be prevented.

Mostly, though, we hope you’ll remember 2022 as a year that we helped you make the case that sustainable mobility should be a human right — and not just for the privileged few.

It was a big year, but our work is far from done. Donate now to help keep Streetsblog strong in 2023, and help us amplify the voices of a movement that we know can change the world.