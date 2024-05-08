Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Build Green

A new bill dubbed "Build Green" would replace many of the climate-friendly elements Sen. Joe Manchin insisted on stripping from the Inflation Reduction Act.

12:01 AM EDT on May 8, 2024

streets.mn|

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced the Build Green Act.

  • Senate Democrats are floating a bill that would restore some of the climate change measures cut from the Inflation Reduction Act, including $150 billion for public transportation — enough to fund every proposal the Federal Transit Authority is considering. (Inside Climate News)
  • Bus manufacturer New Flyer had record orders during the first quarter of this year, but deliveries have been slow due to worker shortages, supply chain issues and cash flow problems. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The proliferation of delivery vans that often lack safety features is contributing to the spike in U.S. traffic deaths. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Tucson, Philadelphia, the L.A. Metro and Bike Share Pittsburgh received nonprofit grants to create replicable programs that improve micromobility in marginalized communities. (People for Bikes)
  • With the GOP-controlled Republican legislature adamantly opposed to letting Charlotte raise sales taxes for transit, the city manager is proposing a $400 million bond issue backed by a small property tax hike that would double funding for mobility projects. (Axios)
  • Pittsburgh Regional Transit's climate goals call for net-zero emissions and increased ridership taking more cars off the road. (WESA)
  • A downtown tunnel would fix Portland's light rail bottleneck, but it's not a priority for transit agency MAX right now. (KGW)
  • It will take a coordinated effort to save a Southern California coastal rail line that's threatened by climate change, a state senator recently warned. (San Diego Union-Tribune)
  • Minnesota lawmakers announced a compromise to lower a recently passed minimum wage for Minneapolis ride-hailing drivers, but apparently Uber and Lyft are having none of it. (Star Tribune)
  • Waymo robotaxis were caught on video driving in San Francisco bus-only lanes. (ABC 7)
  • Atlanta is adjusting traffic signals to give pedestrians a head start as they enter a crosswalk. (11Alive)
  • Strong Towns profiles a 75-year-old Houston woman who's been fighting the Texas DOT's plans to widen I-45.
  • Are you a newbie cyclist who wants to find the best bike routes to get around your city? There's an app for that. (The Verge)
  • Momentum Mag showcases some of the worst bike lanes in the U.S.

Read More:

