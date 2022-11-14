Monday’s Headlines Just Say No to E-Cars

Image: PxFuel, CC
Image: PxFuel, CC
  • The New York Times is still shilling for electric cars — glossing over how they often supplement rather than replace gas-powered vehicles, don’t do anything to solve the problem of traffic violence, and will require converting public space into charging stations.
  • Even as President Biden presses the oil industry to drill more to bring down gas prices, his administration is also tightening methane regulations. (NPR)
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks about bike infrastructure and complete streets in a Q&A with Fast Company.
  • One more roundup of all the state and local transportation measures voters approved or rejected last Tuesday. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Railway Age traces the history of light rail from its beginnings as a replacement for streetcars to a construction slowdown in the 2000s.
  • The D.C. Metro’s Northern Virginia Silver Line extension has been certified safe ahead of its Tuesday opening (Washington Post). But access could be impeded by a looming transit workers’ strike in Loudon County (DCist). Meanwhile, Fairfax County approved funding for six new stations in Phase 2 (WTOP).
  • The Florida DOT will contribute $74 million toward a Broward County commuter rail line. (RT&S)
  • Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced funding for 50 road safety projects, including 24 roundabouts. (Star)
  • The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wants to remove an urban highway and replace it with a boulevard to make way for a massive riverfront development.
  • A new Buckhead tower would include 458 parking spaces for 395 apartments, even though it’s on top of a transit station. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • An app created by a Philadelphia man who was paralyzed in a car crash helps wheelchair users to see how accessible transit stations are. (Inquirer)
  • Ridership for the Astros’ World Series parade was the third-highest in the history of the Houston Metro. (Chronicle)
  • A nonprofit, community-owned bikeshare launched in Ithaca last week. (Voice)

