Monday’s Headlines Just Say No to E-Cars

The New York Times is still shilling for electric cars — glossing over how they often supplement rather than replace gas-powered vehicles, don’t do anything to solve the problem of traffic violence, and will require converting public space into charging stations.
Even as President Biden presses the oil industry to drill more to bring down gas prices, his administration is also tightening methane regulations. (NPR)
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks about bike infrastructure and complete streets in a Q&A with Fast Company.
One more roundup of all the state and local transportation measures voters approved or rejected last Tuesday. (Smart Cities Dive)
Railway Age traces the history of light rail from its beginnings as a replacement for streetcars to a construction slowdown in the 2000s.
The D.C. Metro’s Northern Virginia Silver Line extension has been certified safe ahead of its Tuesday opening (Washington Post). But access could be impeded by a looming transit workers’ strike in Loudon County (DCist). Meanwhile, Fairfax County approved funding for six new stations in Phase 2 (WTOP).
The Florida DOT will contribute $74 million toward a Broward County commuter rail line. (RT&S)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced funding for 50 road safety projects, including 24 roundabouts. (Star)
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wants to remove an urban highway and replace it with a boulevard to make way for a massive riverfront development.
A new Buckhead tower would include 458 parking spaces for 395 apartments, even though it’s on top of a transit station. (Urbanize Atlanta)
An app created by a Philadelphia man who was paralyzed in a car crash helps wheelchair users to see how accessible transit stations are. (Inquirer)
Ridership for the Astros’ World Series parade was the third-highest in the history of the Houston Metro. (Chronicle)
A nonprofit, community-owned bikeshare launched in Ithaca last week. (Voice)
The U.S. ban on Russian oil has sustainable transportation advocates urging leaders to take action before surging gas prices overwhelm American families — by giving them access to the active and shared transportation they have long needed.
As President Biden urges Congress to give drivers a gas tax "holiday" that experts say won't even significantly ease pain at the pump, advocates are urging him to give Americans emergency relief from car dependency instead.
The New York Times today endorsed a bill from Senator Chuck Schumer, and its companion in the House, co-sponsored by Long Island Democrat Steve Israel, which would offer up to $4,000 in vouchers to drivers who give up their gas guzzlers (averaging 18 miles-per-gallon or worse) in exchange for a new or used vehicle.