Three Reasons That People Don’t Bike That Policymakers Should Pay Attention To

Driver aggression is far from the only reason why people don’t ride bikes, a new report finds — and if they paid more attention, policymakers could seize the opportunity to systemically address the most frequently ignored “personal” barriers to traveling on two wheels.

In perhaps the most comprehensive literature review on the topic to date, researchers at Monash University in Australia analyzed thousands of international studies of why people ride — or don’t — and sifted it down to 45 essential papers. Unsurprisingly, “fear of motorist aggression” ranked at the top of the list of barriers for most riders, closely followed by “poor quality and condition of dedicated bike lanes” — including bike lanes whose “condition” was little more than a line of paint on the ground sprinkled with broken glass.

But beyond those obvious roadblocks lay a universe of under-studied factors shaping the ways that road users get around — many of which have important implications for policymakers, nonprofit partners, and even the bike industry.

The researchers found evidence, for instance, that some people don’t ride because they simply weren’t taught the rules of the road for people on bikes the same way many are for drivers — and may fear that knowledge gap could leave them in danger of either a crash or harassment by police, particularly for BIPOC.

Others knew about local bike laws, but found specific policies, like mandatory helmet requirements, so onerous that they’d be unlikely to ride unless those rules were struck down. And some reported that they were dissuaded by hilly routes — a barrier that could at least partly be surmounted by putting protected routes on flatter terrain when possible, and increasing public subsidies for hill-crushing e-bikes.

Those were just three of the roughly 34 barriers and 12 enablers that the researchers included in their final ranking, but they say they wish they could have covered more.

“There were a lot of things we couldn’t include, because articles have word limits and there was just so much data,” said Lauren Pearson, the lead author of the study. “And it varies a lot from group to group. Women, for instance, report that having to ride on the road is a much steeper barrier [than it is for people of other genders], and that’s in part because they face less harassment from people inside passing motor vehicles; women with children, though, have different motivations for wanting the same thing. … These wide-scale infrastructure measures can make the largest difference for the largest number of people, but how we implement them will impact different people in different ways.”

Here are three overlooked, individual reasons people don’t ride — and what we can do about them systemically.

1. Bikes not built for daily life

Buy a car at a U.S. auto dealership, and it’s pretty likely it will come with a trunk, a lockable door, and a set of working headlights at no extra charge. Buy a bike at a U.S. shop, though, and basic storage, security, and illumination almost always cost more — and it may be putting people off pedaling completely.

Fear of bike theft, lack of on-bike storage, and fear of riding in darkness all ranked among the most-common reasons why people don’t ride — and the need to transport children ranked especially highly, with 15 studies name-checking it as a significant barrier.

All those problems could be addressed, at least in part, by developing the market for all-inclusive, do-anything bikes with all the “accessories” — or more accurately, basics — integrated directly into the design, not to mention bringing down the cost of e-cargo bikes capable of carrying two kids.

Considering how much money the federal government has poured into developing automotive technologies and bringing down the cost of automobile ownership over the years, maybe it’s not so far-fetched to imagine that it might one day invest in creating a bike industry where something as simple as a fender to protect a rider from puddle splash-back isn’t almost universally sold as a luxury add-on.

2. Bad weather, bad clothing