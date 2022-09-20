Tuesday’s Headlines Are Charged Up
- Banning gas-powered cars is a good first step, but just switching to electric vehicles won’t be enough to avert a climate crisis. People are going to have to drive less, too, which means we need better transit and denser housing. (Wired)
- In the end, an electric car is still a car. They still kill people, and they still need freeways to drive on. (Los Angeles Times)
- The Biden administration wants to reshape America’s auto-centric infrastructure. Twenty-seven states, however, have laws against spending gas tax revenue on anything except roads. (Route Fifty)
- Road diets, protected bike lanes and pedestrian islands are among the most effective ways to make streets safer, according to a trove of data tracking deaths and injuries before and after projects in New York City. (Governing)
- Jaywalking laws should be repealed because road design has far more to do with safety than pedestrians’ behavior. (Traffic Technology Today)
- Transportation Secretary — and new Michigan resident — Pete Buttigieg responds to the Republican official who called the openly gay cabinet member a “weak little girl.” (Detroit Free Press)
- Charlotte’s transit agency is capping riders’ fares at $88 a month. That’s the price of an unlimited monthly pass, but some can’t afford to pay it upfront. (Axios)
- Milwaukee is considering closing Brady Street to cars after a fatal hit-and-run. (Urban Milwaukee)
- An on-demand shuttle service that picks up Atlanta transit riders and takes them to a station or stop saw steady growth during a six-month pilot project. (WABE)
- Arlington County is the latest D.C.-area government to lower speed limits. (WTOP)
- A new Nashville development will include retail on side streets instead of the noisy, pollution-choked main drag in an effort to make it more pedestrian-friendly. (Scene)