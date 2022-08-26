Are Friday’s Headlines Getting Across?

The national epidemic of traffic deaths is falling most heavily on Black and low-income Americans, partly because cities and states systematically built high-speed roadways through their neighborhoods. (New York Times)

E-bike and e-scooter use is rebounding after a pandemic decline, according to an industry study (Smart Cities Dive). In related news, scooter-share Bird is expanding to Minneapolis, San Diego, Knoxville, Louisville, Memphis and other cities, with an emphasis on college towns as fall semester starts (Mass Transit).

Intercity bus travel is also starting to creep back up after dropping by half during the pandemic. (Smart Cities Dive)

New tech startups want to work with cities to help them managing increasing competition for curb space. (NYT)

Five U.S. cities that participated in the Final Mile program — Austin, Denver, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and Providence — built 335 miles of bike lanes in two years (Next City). Impressive, but Paris is the GOAT of new bike-lane building (Pop Up City).

The Los Angeles city council refused to pass a measure requiring the installation of bike and bus lanes whenever the city does road work, instead putting the issue before voters in 2024. (L.A. Times)

A new coalition has formed to fight the Texas DOT’s planned widening of a downtown Dallas interstate, as past groups that initiated the effort in 2013 have faded away. (D Magazine)

Washington, D.C. regional planners have a goal of reducing car and truck emissions by 80 percent but still want to widen freeways. (Virginia Mercury)

Experts say Wisconsin cities should lower speed limits and redesign streets after pedestrian deaths rose 8 percent in 2021. (Wisconsin Public Radio)

Entitled Oakland drivers think they have a right to park on the sidewalk. (Oaklandside)

TikTok says drivers have been parking wrong this whole time. (Yahoo! News)