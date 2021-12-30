Thursday’s Headlines Welcome You Back

  • Bikes might be in short supply due to supply chain problems, but cars are in even shorter supply. If you’ve ever considering going car-free, this is  still is a good time. Sell that used car and get a bike. (Outside)
  • The desire for wider, cleaner streets has its roots in Dickensian London, but the reality is that streets will never be cleaner as long as they keep getting wider. (Undark)
  • Momentum‘s top stories of 2021 cover how to buy a used bike and how to bike with a dog, among other topics.
  • Sound Transit’s Federal Way line between Seattle and Tacoma is now halfway done. (News Tribune)
  • Florida and Tampa area officials have deferred to drivers at every step of a proposed bus rapid transit line, and they’re set to do so again. (Tampa Bay Times)
  • Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s pledge to cut gas taxes could endanger plans to expand Northern Virginia transit. (Inside NoVa)
  • Connecticut residents are starting to feel the effects of climate change, but the state government is slow to respond. (Hartford Courrant)
  • In Savannah, where drivers often hit pedestrians in the historic district, an alderman is pushing for Vision Zero. (WTOC)
  • An Arkansas regional transit board has decided to give more weight to urban areas. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
  • An underground parking garage collapsed at a Cleveland apartment complex. (News 19)

