Thursday’s Headlines Welcome You Back

Bikes might be in short supply due to supply chain problems, but cars are in even shorter supply. If you’ve ever considering going car-free, this is still is a good time. Sell that used car and get a bike. (Outside)
The desire for wider, cleaner streets has its roots in Dickensian London, but the reality is that streets will never be cleaner as long as they keep getting wider. (Undark)
Sound Transit’s Federal Way line between Seattle and Tacoma is now halfway done. (News Tribune)
Florida and Tampa area officials have deferred to drivers at every step of a proposed bus rapid transit line, and they’re set to do so again. (Tampa Bay Times)
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s pledge to cut gas taxes could endanger plans to expand Northern Virginia transit. (Inside NoVa)
Connecticut residents are starting to feel the effects of climate change, but the state government is slow to respond. (Hartford Courrant)
In Savannah, where drivers often hit pedestrians in the historic district, an alderman is pushing for Vision Zero. (WTOC)
