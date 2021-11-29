Monday’s Headlines Are Still Stuffed

Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. As protected bike lanes arrive in American suburbs, some city builders are making an unexpected discovery. Not only are protected bike lanes by far the best way to make biking a pleasant […]
Minneapolis is one of the best cities for biking in the U.S., and it wants to get better. Last week the city released a plan to build 30 miles of protected bike lanes over the next five years and a total of 48 over 10 years. Minneapolis has an expansive, widely used trail system, and its 4.5 […]
Almost as soon as PeopleForBikes selected its first six Green Lane Project focus cities, we started hearing from their staffers that they wanted to better understand how the values of diversity and […]
It looks like one of the most exciting bike infrastructure trends of the last few years — going big — could be coming to San Diego. As reported Monday by Next City, […]
Sometimes, the most important question in the world is "why not?" For decades, U.S. cities built roads around driving and (sometimes) walking. If people wanted to bike, they were left to decide […]