Monday’s Headlines Are Still Stuffed

Sen. Daniel Inouye toured the site of the Honolulu rail transit project in 2012. Plagued by cost overruns, it's nowhere near complete. Photo: ##http://www.inouye.senate.gov/newsroom/photos/working-for-hawaii##Office of Daniel Inouye##
  • Engineering and political challenges have made it virtually impossible to build major U.S. infrastructure projects for decades. (New York Times)
  • U.S. traffic deaths are rising because the blame usually goes to road users rather than bad road design. (The Atlantic)
  • MSNBC‘s Chris Hayes and writer Jay Caspian Kang discuss why everyone should get a free e-bike, as Kang wrote in an NYT op-ed last week.
  • Every state will get at least a 30 percent bump in transit funding from the infrastructure bill over the next five years. (Next City)
  • People keep using cars as weapons, and last week’s Wisconsin attack is just the latest example. (Streetsblog USA)
  • San Francisco is updating its Vision Zero strategy to include quick-build bike and pedestrian infrastructure and lower speed limits. (Cities Today)
  • A judge upheld a Nashville law requiring developers to either build sidewalks or pay into a sidewalk fund. (Axios)
  • Cyclists will share lanes with buses in Houston’s new red lanes. (Chronicle)
  • A Pennsylvania grant will help Pittsburgh divert stormwater and make 21st Street safer. (City Paper)
  • Scooters are coming back to Fort Lauderdale, pending safety regulations, while their fate remains in limbo in Miami. (Sun Sentinel)
  • A new docked bike-share program will bring 200 bikes and e-bikes to Portland, Maine, this summer. (News Center Maine)
  • Six years after the feds put a spotlight on Baton Rouge, the Louisiana city remains deadly for cyclists. (The Advocate)
  • Former NYC subway chief Andy Byford drew Twitter’s outrage for a new London ad casting equal blame on cyclists for crashes that are mainly caused by drivers. (Streetsblog NYC)
  • Uber is essentially shut down in Belgium following a court order. (Tech Crunch)
  • When she went into labor, the New Zealand Green Party’s spokesperson for transportation rode her bike to the hospital to give birth. (BBC).

