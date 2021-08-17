It’s Not Easy Being Green, or Tuesday’s Headlines

Path Path
The Biden administration talks a good game on climate change, but its short-term policies are focused on bringing gas prices down, which will encourage more driving. (
Politico) Senators are spending the August recess in their home states either touting or demonizing the infrastructure bill. (
Bloomberg) The federal government should fund transit at the same level as highways, because cities can’t afford to build transit projects by themselves. (
Natural Resources Defense Council) The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration is investigating Tesla because vehicles on autopilot have hit emergency vehicles at least 11 times. (
CNN) A New Orleans native and architectural critic documents how the Claiborne Expressway erased a vibrant Black neighborhood. (
Washington Post) Some New Yorkers who bought cars during the pandemic will go back to public transit, but unfortunately others have fallen in love with them. (
Car and Driver) With ridership down 90 percent on commuter rail, Virginia Railway Express could become something more like a second D.C. Metro. (
Virginia Mercury) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill fast-tracking high-speed rail between Chicago and St. Louis. (
Smart Cities Dive) Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA is testing two bus-only lanes in Center City. (
WHYY) We love to see parking garages repurposed — but not as COVID wards. (
Jackson Clarion-Ledger) Sound Transit is partnering with the city of Seattle on a community of tiny homes for low-income residents. (
Progressive Railroading) Detroit’s MoGo is using community outreach and education about safe biking and its health benefits to overcome skepticism about bike-shares in neighborhoods of color. (
Shareable) Aspen’s WE-cycle is piloting solar-powered e-bike chargers. (
Denver Post) Low-rise but high-density cities like Paris are in the best position to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to a CU Boulder study. (
Phys.org)