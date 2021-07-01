Thursday’s Headlines Are Built for Speed

- Many U.S. cities would love to lower speed limits, but they’re hampered by federal guidelines. (Reuters)
- Transportation for America breaks down what we know and don’t know about the bipartisan infrastructure deal.
- Take this with a blade of grass, but according to a lawn-care company, San Francisco is the nation’s most bike-friendly city. (Forbes)
- ‘Murica! Day-drinking on the Fourth of July makes it the deadliest holiday of the year on U.S. roads. (Daily Caller)
- Greyhound is closing bus stations and forcing riders to wait for buses outside in the hot sun in places like Charlottesville. (Tomorrow)
- The Oklahoma City streetcar is more about spurring development than actually transporting people. (Oklahoman)
- Austin’s Cap Metro is making strides toward zero emissions. (Monitor)
- A perception that transit is not safe seems to be hindering efforts to rebuild ridership in the Twin Cities. (KSTP)
- Light rail expansion in Charlotte keeps getting pushed back, so it’s also getting more expensive. (WSOC)
- California’s Valley Transit received $20 million from the state to help recover from the recent mass shooting at a rail yard. (San Jose Spotlight)
- A landmark settlement means Uber drivers in Seattle will receive sick pay. (Emerald)
- Nashville is taking public input on a Vision Zero plan. (News Channel 5)
- An RV rental company ranks Dallas as the most dangerous city for driving. (D Magazine)
- The D.C. DOT is inviting artists to paint intersections. (Greater Greater Washington)
- In bike-centric countries like the Netherlands, drivers are the ones who stop for bikes. (Fast Company)