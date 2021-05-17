Monday’s Headlines are Here to Make Your Day
- The White House has ruled out paying for infrastructure with a gas-tax hike or user fees. (Washington Post)
- Yes, the suburbs are gaining population at the expense of urban areas, but it’s more complicated than that. (City Lab)
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is getting a raw deal for “faking” a bike ride, writes Outside‘s Eben Weiss, but is it too much to ask for politicians to really ride a bike every once in a while? (Last week, for the first time in his seven-plus years in office, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio finally did, as Streetsblog reported.)
- A Washington State University study found that congestion pricing could convince drivers to buy smaller cars (but only so they can drive more … around the tolls).
- E-scooter company Bird is going public and branching out into different types of vehicles. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Greyhound is permanently halting bus service in Canada, leaving rural residents stranded or forcing them to drive if they have to go out of town. (New York Times)
- California’s minimum parking standards that prevent new housing from being built are an example of bad zoning laws that are merely in place to be bargained away (Slate). In related news, the Minneapolis city council voted to completely repeal parking requirements for new developments (Star Tribune).
- California Uber drivers have seen their wages cut in half since voters passed Prop 22. (Guardian)
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget has $11 billion for transit projects, including a truncated high-speed rail line (KTLA). $1 billion would go toward ensuring Los Angeles transit projects are completed before the 2028 Olympics (L.A. Times). Another $500 million will go toward active transportation (Streetsblog Cal).
- Missouri lawmakers passed a gas-tax hike with a twist that could deflate opposition: Drivers will be able to save their receipts and get a refund. (Transport Topics)
- Portland’s often debris-filled “Dirty 30” bike lanes are getting an upgrade. (Bike Portland)
- Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is investing $10 million in Vision Zero initiatives. (Greater Greater Washington)
- South Bend activists are trying to bring back electric streetcars (Tribune). The rising demand for light rail and streetcars nationwide is also boosting the economy of a small Pennsylvania town where they’re manufactured (Governing).
- Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is banning non-resident drivers from passing through its historic heart. (City Lab)