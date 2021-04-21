Wednesday’s Headlines from All Over

The top story: The Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd last year was found guilty on all counts (with the top count being second-degree murder) — an all-too-rare jury finding that held a cop accountable. (NY Times)
In a case reminiscent of the police killing of Floyd, San Diego’s transit agency apologized and will pay $5.5 million to the family of a man who died in 2019 after a security officer knelt on his neck for six minutes. (Associated Press)
Some people make the argument that intercity rail will never take off in most of this sprawling country unless it’s not only faster than driving and cheaper than flying, but competitive timewise with taking a plane. But Vice makes the argument that the U.S. is better off incrementally upgrading service, as Amtrak is proposing, rather than spending decades trying to build out a hugely expensive high-speed rail network.
A modest annual $20-billion investment in transit operating costs would dramatically improve service in cities nationwide. (Transit Center)
Contrary to those who are writing off transit due to plunging ridership, the pandemic showed how essential transit really is. (Rice Kinder Institute)
A sad story has been unfolding over the past few weeks in the Twin Cities, where a transit fare enforcement stop led to a man being deported. The officer who initiated the stop, Andy Lamers, has since been fired, but it was too late for the passenger, Ariel Vences-Lopez, 23.
Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Times blew the lid off a major police harassment story: Cops there issue more tickets to cyclists than in any other big Florida city, in the name of “bike safety,” but what their targets appear to be most guilty of is bicycling while black. Network blog Systemic Failure flagged the […]