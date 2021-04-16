Friday’s Headlines as We Close out the Week

A Minnesota police officer killing Daunte Wright earlier this week is yet another reminder of how easily traffic stops can turn deadly for Black drivers. (CNN)
Why is it important to expand the traditional definition of infrastructure? For one thing, historically, nine out of 10 jobs in industries like road-building go to men. (NPR)
A change to the U.S. Census Bureau’s definition of urban areas could threaten transit funding for small cities. (Mass Transit Mag)
Meera Joshi, former head of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, and Christopher Coes, a former Smart Growth America executive, are President Biden’s latest appointments to the DOT. (White House)
If you’re waiting for Washington to figure out a way to fund transportation, well, Godot will be here any minute now. (Jalopnik)
While details remain sparse, Biden’s infrastructure plan could bring transit to the Atlanta Beltline and Amtrak routes that connect Atlanta to surrounding cities (AJC). In Missouri, transit officials aren’t sure what it will do for locals, but they like it (KOMU).
The Indiana legislature is once again threatening Indianapolis bus rapid transit by requiring IndyGo to pay for relocating utilities. (Star)
Chicago could make transportation more equitable by offering alternatives to traffic fines and expanding eligibility for fare discounts. (Next City)
St. Paul’s Gold Line cleared a key hurdle for federal funding — but it had to add 350 parking spaces to do it. (Pioneer Press)
The Orange County streetcar is expected to be finished by the end of the year. (Los Angeles Times)
Delayed by the pandemic, kiosks helping streetcar riders navigate the transit system are popping up in Milwaukee. (Journal-Sentinel)
Once federal COVID funding is spent, Richmond transit will need to find $5 million a year to stay fare-free. (NBC 29)
Safety-craving Portland residents are flocking to one artist’s whimsical “slow down” signs. (Bike Portland)