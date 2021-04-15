Thursday’s Headlines Are Infrastructure

President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan would double funding for transit, but that’s not enough to avoid climate change or provide access to jobs. It also devotes too much funding to EVs, which aren’t a long-term answer. (City Lab)
Biden still doesn’t favor raising the gas tax to fund infrastructure, arguing that it wouldn’t bring in much revenue and would violate his promise not to raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year. (Reuters)
Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition to raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent could have something to do with corporate donations to his campaign coffers. (Truthout)
Apart from the jobs bill, Biden’s proposed 2022 budget would boost transportation funding by 14 percent, including $625 million for passenger rail grants, $375 million for rail safety and $2.5 billion for transit grants. (Transport Topics)
President Biden revealed new details about his transformative new infrastructure package today, but sustainable transportation advocates are already questioning how much it will actually transform our national addiction to cars.
Today, both President Obama and Republican House Ways and Means Chair Dave Camp unveiled plans to pay for transportation with corporate tax reform. Few details have emerged about exactly how Camp plans to do this, but Politico has heard from Capitol Hill staffers that it would push $100 billion to $125 billion to transportation over […]
The Trump administration's fiscal year 2018 budget, released yesterday, includes severe cuts to federal transit funding. Next stop: Congress, which will consider the president's proposal before it passes a budget over the summer.