Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Are Down on Highways

Two outlets recently featured articles on the harmful effects of ongoing freeway projects.

12:27 AM EDT on April 26, 2024

  • Interstate highway construction is not slowing down despite its harmful effects on health and displacement of communities of color. (Transportation for America)
  • Since we now know that widening highways doesn't help congestion and creates noise, pollution and health problems for nearby residents, why are states still seizing property and knocking down homes to add new lanes? (Frontier Group)
  • Transit systems are mostly built for commuters, and that will have to change for ridership to recover in the post-COVID world where more people work from home. (The New Urban Order)
  • Fast Company interviewed Lyft CEO David Risher about his plans to make the ride-hailing app profitable, which includes fighting a minimum wage for Minneapolis drivers.
  • Raising speed limits on interstates also increases crashes on nearby side streets, new research shows. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Greater Greater Washington has a three-part series on how the D.C. Metro can avoid a fiscal cliff.
  • Ridership on San Francisco's iconic streetcar is still down more than 40 percent from pre-pandemic levels. (Axios)
  • The L.A. Metro is using AI-powered cameras to ticket drivers parked in bus-only lanes. (LAist)
  • Brightline's planned bullet train to the Los Angeles area is already sparking investment in transit-oriented development in Las Vegas. (The Real Deal)
  • The Teamsters union is jumping into the fight for minimum wages for Massachusetts Uber and Lyft drivers. (WBUR)
  • Salt Lake City has a plan to stitch back together the east and west sides of town that are divided by a freeway and train tracks. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • Facing a $26 million funding gap and the loss of federal COVID funds next year, Kansas City's transit agency could reinstate fares for riders who don't meet as-yet-undefined criteria. (KCUR)
  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law raising penalties for drivers who fail to stop for school buses. (WMAZ)
  • The first part of a South Carolina DOT safety initiative will include protected bike lanes in Greenville, South Carolina. (Post and Courier)
  • A Chicago artist's whimsical sidewalk chalk drawings are going viral. (ABC 7)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Details of Development Reform in Minnesota, Part I

Jim Kumon of Electric Housing discusses his work as a developer and urban policy educator in the Twin Cities.

April 25, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Don’t Like Riding on the Passenger Side

Can you take me to the store, and then the bank? I've got five dollars you can put in the tank.

April 25, 2024
Speed

Study: When Speed Limits Rise on Interstates, So Do Crash Hot Spots on Nearby Roads

Rising interstate speeds don't just make roads deadlier for people who drive on them — and local decision makers need to be prepared.

April 25, 2024
Streetsblog Californiaspeed governors

Calif. Bill to Require Speed Control in Vehicles Goes Limp

Also passed yesterday were S.B 961, the Complete Streets bill, a bill on Bay Area transit funding, and a prohibition on state funding for Class III bikeways.

April 24, 2024
See all posts