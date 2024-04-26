Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Are Down on Highways
Two outlets recently featured articles on the harmful effects of ongoing freeway projects.
Talking Headways Podcast: Details of Development Reform in Minnesota, Part I
Jim Kumon of Electric Housing discusses his work as a developer and urban policy educator in the Twin Cities.
Thursday’s Headlines Don’t Like Riding on the Passenger Side
Can you take me to the store, and then the bank? I've got five dollars you can put in the tank.
Study: When Speed Limits Rise on Interstates, So Do Crash Hot Spots on Nearby Roads
Rising interstate speeds don't just make roads deadlier for people who drive on them — and local decision makers need to be prepared.
Calif. Bill to Require Speed Control in Vehicles Goes Limp
Also passed yesterday were S.B 961, the Complete Streets bill, a bill on Bay Area transit funding, and a prohibition on state funding for Class III bikeways.