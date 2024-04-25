Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Don’t Like Riding on the Passenger Side

Can you take me to the store, and then the bank? I've got five dollars you can put in the tank.

1:01 AM EDT on April 25, 2024

An elderly pedestrian crosses U Street in Washington, D.C. Photo: Mike Maguire via Flcker

  • As Jeff Tweedy well knows, forcing a loved one to give up their keys because they're a danger to themselves and others is always tough (New York Times). But it evades the question of how and why our car-centric society isolates seniors and others who can't or shouldn't drive.
  • Millions of Americans are forced to stretch their household budgets to afford the ever-rising cost of car ownership. (The Atlantic)
  • Suburbanites are projected to adopt electric vehicles more quickly than city-dwellers (Inside EVs). That's probably a good thing, since EVs get more efficient the more miles they're driven, and ideally urban residents take transit.
  • Elon Musk is planning a fleet of self-driving Teslas to compete with Uber (Business Insider). Right after he fixes Twitter and establishes a colony on Mars.
  • A Dallas-to-Houston high-speed rail line could be just 10 years away, according to Amtrak. (KERA)
  • Developers are slashing rents in Los Angeles by not providing parking, yet NIMBYs still resist. (LAist)
  • San Francisco transit advocates are proposing a tax on ride-hailing to fund Muni. (Standard)
  • Usually Canada is more progressive than the U.S. on transportation policy, but in an odd role reversal, Ottawa is pondering whether to follow Buffalo's lead and eliminate parking minimums. (CBC)
  • The D.C. Metro unveiled plans for bus-only lanes allowing commuters to get around the closure of Red Line stations this summer. (WUSA)
  • A state audit called for more housing density and better transit performance in advance of the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. (News From the States)
  • At the current pace of construction, every block in Seattle will have a sidewalk in 400 years. (The Urbanist)
  • The Hartford Courant took a deep dive into how bad design is endangering all road users in Connecticut.
  • Pacers Bikeshare in Indianapolis is celebrating its 10th anniversary by adding 350 e-bikes. (Indy Today)
  • Bike Mag laments the loss of the Kona Bikes brand.

