Wednesday’s Headlines Offer Help for Transit

About $1.4 billion in coronavirus relief funds is likely headed to the Washington, D.C. region, enough to stabilize Metro’s budget through 2022 ( Post ). Chicago transit will get $1.5 billion ( WGLT ). North Carolina cities will receive $200 million ( Port City Daily ). Massachusetts officials say they aren’t sure how much to expect, but they’d rather rely on the feds than the state to make up for lost fare revenue ( Commonwealth ).