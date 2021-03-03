Wednesday’s Headlines as We Hit Midweek

Infrastructure week is coming soon! No, really, this time we mean it. But Republicans and Democrats remain divided on how much to spend and how to pay for it (NY Times). One idea from progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren is a wealth tax on households worth more $50 million (Transport Topics).
Damn that parliamentarian … again. This time, $1.4 billion for transit capital projects, including a Bay Area rail extension, have been removed from the COVID relief bill because that damn rulemonger declared them ineligible. (CNN)
The federal government offers a $7,500 tax credit to people who buy electric vehicles — but you have to make at least $66,000 a year to get the full benefit. So, in other words, taxpayers are subsidizing rich people’s purchase of expensive cars. (Grist)
Roundabouts are safer for drivers, but research suggests they’re more dangerous for cyclists. Solutions include larger center islands and separating bikes from cars. (Cycling Tips)
Like Uber, but more expensive: A new ride-hailing startup is looking to disrupt the limo business. (Business Insider)
The safe-streets group Transportation Alternatives imagines what New York City would look like if a quarter of its roads were taken away from cars and turned over to people — a car-free block in front of every school, wider sidewalks, basketball courts, street vendors and the list goes on. (Slate, Streetsblog)
A new survey found that many D.C.-area residents say they’ll continue walking and biking more, and driving and taking transit less, than they did before once the pandemic is over. (Washington Post)
The Baltimore Sun reminds Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan that the city once did have a project like the Purple Line — the Red Line, which he canceled six years ago.
As painful as it is to deal with the reality of a Donald Trump presidency, if you think highways and sprawl are a terrible mistake, the time to mobilize is now. One of the first things on Trump’s agenda, after dismantling Obama’s social and environmental legacy to the greatest extent possible, is a huge round of infrastructure spending. […]
President Obama spent Labor Day touting his rescue of the U.S. auto industry, and today, like a chorus of backup singers, the Big Three automakers posted double-digit sales increases in perfect unison. Meanwhile, the Democrats kicked off their convention in Charlotte. Delegates will vote today on the Democratic platform, released late last night. The platform doesn’t say […]
Chuck Schumer says he will "claw, scrap, and fight with every fiber of my being" to overturn Donald Trump's executive order preventing refugees and residents of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country. If that's the case, Schumer should abandon his strategy of dealmaking with Trump on a big infrastructure bill.
How can you convince Americans that transportation is important enough to invest in? That’s the question that brought together five former U.S. Transportation Secretaries this week at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center. James Burnley was deputy secretary and then secretary under President Reagan. He took the position that “75 percent” of the public “gives […]
After a long night’s wrangling over the budget, the House convened early (for them) at 9 this morning to tackle a 90-day 60-day 90-day extension of the transportation bill. Despite some fierce opposition from House Democrats who wanted to vote on the bipartisan Senate bill instead of another extension, the measure passed. We’re brought you the fireworks as […]