Friday’s Headlines to End the Week

GM announced it will only make emissions-free vehicles by 2035, following the lead of Daimler and Volkswagen (New York Times). As Streetsblog has previous explained, though, it will take a massive shift toward transit, walking and biking — not electric vehicles alone — to avoid a climate change catastrophe. Particularly in the case of GM’s Hummer EV (the subject of a Streetsblog series in parts I, II and III).
The famed Brooklyn Bridge will have one lane of car traffic converted to a bike lane, a longstanding demand of advocates. (Streetsblog NYC)
Transportation for America looks at how cities dealt with rising demand for curb space during the pandemic, such as temporary bus-only lanes and repurposing parking for outdoor dining.
A shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, confusing eligibility rules and difficulty making appointments have tens of thousands of Americans hitting the road in search of a shot. (Bloomberg)
An NYU study blames fancy train stations for the high cost of U.S. rail projects. Why are stations so fancy? Planners placate the wealthy. (City Journal)
The Los Angeles Times cited Streetsblog several times in an essay about how President Biden needs to tackle the housing crisis and improve transit.
Spin is testing three-wheeled scooters that can be remotely operated to move them off of sidewalks. (The Verge)
A former Massachusetts transportation leader criticized Gov. Charlie Baker for embracing the automobile and doing nothing to encourage people to use transit. (Commonwealth)
New Orleans tourists desired more streetcars, not the residents who actually rely on transit or would like a bus that goes to where they work. (City Lab)
An advocacy group unveiled a plan to build a 22-mile light rail loop on the Atlanta Beltline with 10 years. Transit agency MARTA has promised to build only a partial loop, and not until the 2040s. (AJC)
A second San Francisco Bay transit tube is coming closer to reality (SFist), and San Francisco is likely to ask voters to reauthorize a half-penny transportation tax next year (Examiner).
A California judge is allowing a class-action lawsuit filed by Uber drivers seeking unemployment benefits to move forward. (Business Insider)
Seminole County, Fla., is considering a “mobility fee” to require developers to help pay for roads, sidewalks and bike paths. (Orlando Sentinel)
Planners have identified 11 possible routes for an Idaho light rail or bus rapid transit line. (Boise Dev)
Seattle’s “transit fairy” is spending the pandemic cleaning up bus stops. (Seattle Times)
Bike advocates in Toronto are frustrated. Late last month, the city added buffered bike lanes on two major thoroughfares: Richmond and Adelaide. But Toronto officials are hesitating to implement one critical aspect: physical protection that will keep the bike lane clear of cars and get more people to feel comfortable biking. The City Council approved […]