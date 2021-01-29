Friday’s Headlines to End the Week

  • GM announced it will only make emissions-free vehicles by 2035, following the lead of Daimler and Volkswagen (New York Times). As Streetsblog has previous explained, though, it will take a massive shift toward transit, walking and biking — not electric vehicles alone — to avoid a climate change catastrophe. Particularly in the case of GM’s Hummer EV (the subject of a Streetsblog series in parts I, II and III).
  • The famed Brooklyn Bridge will have one lane of car traffic converted to a bike lane, a longstanding demand of advocates. (Streetsblog NYC)
  • Transportation for America looks at how cities dealt with rising demand for curb space during the pandemic, such as temporary bus-only lanes and repurposing parking for outdoor dining.
  • A shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, confusing eligibility rules and difficulty making appointments have tens of thousands of Americans hitting the road in search of a shot. (Bloomberg)
  • An NYU study blames fancy train stations for the high cost of U.S. rail projects. Why are stations so fancy? Planners placate the wealthy. (City Journal)
  • The Los Angeles Times cited Streetsblog several times in an essay about how President Biden needs to tackle the housing crisis and improve transit.
  • Spin is testing three-wheeled scooters that can be remotely operated to move them off of sidewalks. (The Verge)
  • A former Massachusetts transportation leader criticized Gov. Charlie Baker for embracing the automobile and doing nothing to encourage people to use transit. (Commonwealth)
  • New Orleans tourists desired more streetcars, not the residents who actually rely on transit or would like a bus that goes to where they work. (City Lab)
  • An advocacy group unveiled a plan to build a 22-mile light rail loop on the Atlanta Beltline with 10 years. Transit agency MARTA has promised to build only a partial loop, and not until the 2040s. (AJC)
  • A second San Francisco Bay transit tube is coming closer to reality (SFist), and San Francisco is likely to ask voters to reauthorize a half-penny transportation tax next year (Examiner).
  • A California judge is allowing a class-action lawsuit filed by Uber drivers seeking unemployment benefits to move forward. (Business Insider)
  • Seminole County, Fla., is considering a “mobility fee” to require developers to help pay for roads, sidewalks and bike paths. (Orlando Sentinel)
  • Planners have identified 11 possible routes for an Idaho light rail or bus rapid transit line. (Boise Dev)
  • Seattle’s “transit fairy” is spending the pandemic cleaning up bus stops. (Seattle Times)

