Friday’s Headlines to End the Week

GM announced it will only make emissions-free vehicles by 2035, following the lead of Daimler and Volkswagen ( New York Times ). As Streetsblog has previous explained, though, it will take a massive shift toward transit, walking and biking — not electric vehicles alone — to avoid a climate change catastrophe. Particularly in the case of GM’s Hummer EV (the subject of a Streetsblog series in parts I II and III ).