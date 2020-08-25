The Law That Could Kill Bike and Scooter Share in California — and Set a Dangerous Precedent For Your State
Assembly Bill 1286 would functionally ban scooters, e-bikes and other electric-assist modes from the road — if advocates don't speak up.
California is on the brink of passing a bill that would kill bike and scooter share in the Golden State — and if other states follow its lead, it could change our national crash-liability laws for the worse.
The news of the potential shutdown couldn’t come at a worse time for California, which is struggling to contain the single largest COVID-19 outbreak in the nation and help residents who are nervous about contracting the virus on public transportation access solo modes. Until recently, rental scooters and bikes seemed poised to be a big part of the state’s pandemic response — but AB 1286 could end that.
In a letter to Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins obtained by Streetsblog, a coalition of micromobility providers and safe streets nonprofits begged state leaders to see the bigger picture:
“Riders have shifted their transportation habits to micromobility, particularly among lower-income essential workers, and are taking many more trips, particularly where transit services have been cut. Other cities around the world have recognized this phenomenon and are rushing to expand access to clean, socially distant micromobility. But AB 1286 would instead legislate it out of existence, sending California down a regressive path and adding tens of millions of car trips each year to our cities’ streets.”
But industry insiders suspect that another statewide disaster might be influencing the timing of the vote: the California wildfires. After months of contentious debate in early 2019, AB 1286 was left to languish in the Senate judiciary committee in June 2019 — before being abruptly put to a committee vote last week, right as the state was in the midst of battling multiple historic blazes.
The vote also came just two days before news broke that Lime and Bird had been named in two mass tort lawsuits alleging the companies had failed to properly maintain their scooters. Nearly 90 riders from cities across the country allege the companies committed negligence that contributed to crashes in which they were injured; the lawsuits have yet to go before a judge, but similar claims would undoubtedly be far easier to prove in the future if riders were not required to sign liability waivers before they hit the road.
Without advocate pressure, AB 1286 could be passed by the Senate before the legislature adjourns on Aug. 31 — and, if it does, experts say it could upend our national conversation about who we should hold responsible for traffic violence. That’s because the bill would take a toxic belief that many road users implicitly hold — that sustainable transportation users (and by extension sustainable transportation providers) are responsible for their own deaths when they choose to travel on car-dominated roads — and solidify it into a legal precedent.
That’s the exact opposite of the way countless U.S. communities have rewritten their laws to exempt drivers and automakers from liability — even when dangerous vehicle design or driver behavior play an indisputable role in a roadway death. Cities are even less likely to be held liable for bad road design that contributes to crashes.
the funny thing about the dialogues between cities and mobility companies is the hypocritical skepticism of the companies' devices. cars were virtually SPONSORED by the US govt complete with theatrical narratives, new infrastructure, corporate messaging, and lifestyle foci.
— djjsjfhdmaa (@Senor_Obvio) August 8, 2020
“To be clear, CalBike will always protect the rights of shared bike and scooter riders to sue the providers for damages caused by the negligence of the provider,” said Dave Snyder, executive director of the California Bicycle Coalition in a letter to the chair of the Senate Judiciary committee. “The right to seek compensation for damages caused by faulty brakes, for example, must be preserved, in order to assure these devices are maintained with safety as a priority. Thankfully, existing law, including decades of jurisprudence, already provides this assurance; no insurance waiver may excuse a provider from liability for causing injury due to a faulty brake or device. ”
Assembly Bill 1286, by contrast, would “protect” scooter and e-bike riders from crashes only insofar as it would remove micromobility from the streets — all but insuring that those riders will shift to driving for more of their daily trips if they can afford it.
“This will imperil our ability to provide this transportation resource to low-income people who are most in need of affordable public transportation options,” said Snyder. “It’s unnecessary for shared bikes considering their exemplary safety record.”
For now, advocates are focused on defeating AB 1286 — and then on continuing the crucial conversation about how to hold liable a complex transportation system that claims far too many lives each year.