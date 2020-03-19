Study: Most Car Owners Wish They Didn’t Have to Drive

But 80 percent of them feel like they have no choice.

Expectation: car commercial model soaring gleefully through an uncongested downtown. Reality: This. Image via Creative Commons.
Expectation: car commercial model soaring gleefully through an uncongested downtown. Reality: This. Image via Creative Commons.

Most people who get behind the wheel every day don’t want to be there.

More than half of drivers wish they had another option for getting around besides their cars, according to a new poll from Data for Progress — a startling revelation that busts the stubborn myth that most Americans simply prefer driving to greener modes of transportation. In fact, the survey suggests that when we put cars at the center of our planning decisions, we’re not truly serving the will of the people.

Of course, we’ve prioritized car travel in almost all aspects of American life anyway — and that choice has stuck a lot of would-be walkers, cyclists and transit users with car commutes they often don’t want. A not-shocking 80 percent of survey respondents said they agreed with the statement, “I have no choice but to drive as much as I do” — a statement that reflects the autocentric communities that most people live in, communities where people feel they have to own a private vehicle.

And over half of all car users agreed with the statement, “I would like to use public transportation more often, but it is not as convenient to or available from my home or work.”

Source: Data for Progress
Source: Data for Progress

Like study after study has shown us for years, Americans don’t just idly wish they could take the train to work someday — they want their cold, hard tax dollars to fund more transit now. In a country that spends just 20 cents out of every transportation dollar on transit, respondents said they’d support cutting the road budget by 13 cents and giving it to buses and trains instead.

And before you ask: no, this was not a survey of transit-loving city slickers who only vote blue. The survey group was pre-selected for diversity, and results were even “weighted to be representative of the population of US voters by age, race/ethnicity, sex, US Census region, and 2016 Presidential vote choice.”

Even the researchers were surprised to find that 65 percent of Republicans agreed with the 90 percent of Democrats who think the U.S. needs better public transit. Mind you, only 35 percent of GOP voters said they “strongly” or somewhat” support increasing taxes and fees to actually pay to make transit better, but…still, that’s not nothing.

Source: <a href="
Source: Data for Progress.

It’s heartening to realize, too, that these are the opinions of people who, more than likely, have been raised in the midst of American car culture. Imagine how much support for transit there would be if we didn’t forgive traffic violence in our legal system, valorize driving in our films, and build our roads almost exclusively around the safety and comfort of drivers.

If we still want transit even with powerful, moneyed interests spending billions of dollars every year to make sure Americans think cars are glamorous and powerful (and that transit looks gross, dangerous and degrading) there must be a reason: because public transportation is just what our cities need.

Maybe policymakers should pay attention.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Rasmussen: Americans Want More Federal Support for Transit

By Tanya Snyder |
Rasmussen Reports, the polling firm that got the 2012 election completely wrong, asked 1,000 Americans last week how they feel about public transportation [PDF]. The takeaway they reported was this: “74% Rarely or Never Use Mass Transit.” On the flip side, 6 percent said they used transit every day or nearly every day, and another […]

Fred Barnes: Americans Mainly Want to Stay in Their Cars

By Ben Fried |
After yesterday’s electoral drubbing, the Obama administration will have to deal with a starkly different Congress when they make their expected push for a multi-year transportation bill early next year. We know that some influential House Republicans, like John Mica, don’t necessarily believe that bigger highways will solve America’s transportation problems. And we know that […]

Calling on Fans of Transit: Get in the Game

By Rob Perks |
Rob Perks is the transportation advocacy director at the Natural Resources Defense Council. As someone who commutes to work on the Metro, I’m a big fan of public transportation. Earlier this week, as I was persusing the sports section of the Washington Post, I read a great story about a super fan. His name is Joel […]

Highway-Affiliated Pew Climate Report Favors “Clean” Cars Over Transit

By Tanya Snyder |
Many transportation reformers were disappointed last week when the Pew Center on Global Climate Change released a report indicating that only clean car technology had a shot at significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The report dismissed smart growth development strategies and transit as trivial contributors to a lower-carbon economy. Pew has a well-earned reputation for […]

Will President Obama Speak for the Transit-Starved Tonight?

By Tanya Snyder |
President Obama is expected to make a strong push for infrastructure spending during the State of the Union address tonight. Ahead of the address, the Transportation Equity Network organized its members and supporters to write to President Obama, telling their personal stories of why transit funding is crucial to their communities. In all, TEN will deliver […]