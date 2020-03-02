Monday’s Headlines

- Car-sharing, ride-hailing apps and other mobility options were supposed to spell the end for the privately owned automobile. It hasn’t worked out that way. Miles driven per person are up, and car ownership hasn’t declined. (Bloomberg)
- E-scooters blindsided cities when they debuted in 2017 and 2018, but cities are finally figuring out how to regulate them. (Slate)
- A recent study showing that Uber and Lyft rides create more pollution than the trips they displace means those companies should go electric and start pooling rides ASAP. (Electrek)
- Public housing residents often have a hard time finding work close to where they live. (City Lab)
- The Atlanta Regional Commission approved a 30-year, $173-billion transportation plan. Covering 20 counties and a time period in which the metro area is expected to add three million residents, it includes 450 projects, such as toll lanes to the northern half of I-285 and expanded transit in suburban Gwinnett and Clayton counties. (AJC)
- Bars and other late-night establishments are a big part of Washington, D.C.’s economy, and the lack of late-night Metro service is hurting that sector. (Post)
- Miami transit advocates are proposing new bus routes that would reduce wait times. (Herald)
- Fears that closing San Francisco’s Market Street to cars would cause congestion and chaos on neighboring streets have not come to pass. But buses have become more reliable. (Chronicle)
- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is not a fan of hiking gas taxes, and criticized a House bill that does so for not explicitly devoting that revenue to fighting climate change. (Commonwealth)
- A new sales tax to fund King County Metro bus service could be on the ballot in August. (Seattle Times)
- The Dallas transit agency is expanding its smartphone ticketing app to Tulsa. (Observer)
- We’re not sure we’d go that far, but some New Yorkers would rather give up sex than deal with parking. (amNY)