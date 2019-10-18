Friday’s Headlines

- The Guardian takes a deep dive into why pedestrian deaths are rising — not just in the U.S., but around the world.
- Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles’ 19-year-old son Harry was killed in the U.K. by the wife of an American diplomat driving on the wrong side of the road. President Trump surprised the Dunns with an invitation to the White House, but he had another surprise in store. Trump thought it would be good idea to have the woman who killed their son on hand for the Dunns to meet, “This Is Your Life”-style, with photographers present. A family spokesman described the meeting as an “ambush” organized by “nincompoops.” (Daily Beast)
- A new American Public Transportation Association study tells us what we already know: Properties near transit are worth more than those farther away, and people who live near transit spend less money on transportation.
- Due to electric vehicles, expanded transit options and a shift in population to urban areas, an estimated 80 percent of gas stations will close within the next 15 years. Architects are already starting to mull over what to do with them. (Arch Daily)
- House Democrats are dangling federal employees’ ridership over the heads of Uber and Lyft in an effort to get the companies to come to the table on safety issues. (Politico)
- A company called Wheels has introduced a “pedal-less e-bike” — think an e-scooter with slightly larger wheels and a seat — in San Diego, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Scottsdale, and recently announced it’s raised $50 million to expand to more cities. (Tech Crunch)
- San Francisco supervisors recently approved a $600 million plan to kick cars off Market Street and make it a place for people, with wider sidewalks and a continuous protected bike lane. It was contentious when first proposed 10 years ago, but eventually won nearly unanimous support — even from Uber and Lyft, whose drivers will be banished to side streets. (City Lab, Streetsblog)
- Can e-bikes help Portland finally break its car habit? (Willamette Week)
- North Kansas City spent several years and several hundred thousand dollars on protected bike lanes, but barely a month after unveiling them, is considering bowing to bikelash and ripping them out. (The Pitch)
- A Cincinnati city councilman is concerned that downtown construction is forcing pedestrians off the sidewalk. (WCPO)
- Less than two months after Indianapolis’ bus rapid transit Red Line opened, city officials are starting to plan the Blue Line, which is three years away. (WRTV)
- Volunteers in Pittsburgh ventured out looking for blocked bike lanes. (KDKA)
- Last week we told you about SpotOn, the Uber for pets, but it turns out Uber is actually now allowing pets. (Gizmodo)