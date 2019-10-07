Monday’s Headlines

- Drivers are killing more pedestrians than ever, and The Guardian wonders if self-driving cars could be a solution. The answer, according to a New York Times columnist, is not smarter cars, but fewer cars.
- After years of decline, transit ridership ticked up nationally in 2018. Cities that posted gains included Washington, D.C., New York City, Seattle, Sacramento, Denver, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Boston. (Washington Post)
- Uber and Lyft should start treating their drivers better, regardless of whether they classify them as employees. (Forbes)
- A main thoroughfare in Manhattan has been wrested back from cars to make a crosstown busway (Streetsblog NYC), but Curbed takes it a step further, calling for forbidding cars on the entire island of Manhattan.
- Viral photos of a man falling out of a wheelchair are drawing attention to the deplorable condition of Los Angeles sidewalks. (L.A. Times)
- Denver transit riders are frustrated because a driver shortage has forced the Regional Transportation District to cancel 200 light rail trips in the past two weeks. (CBS Denver)
- Philadelphia has a new public database that lets people track where fatal crashes occur. (Philly Mag)
- Richmond is so stoked about its increase in bus ridership that it’s offering tips. (NBC12)
- Seattle’s Sound Transit is now offering parking permits to solo drivers, in addition to carpoolers (KIRO). Meanwhile, there’s an apparent racial bias in fare evasion arrests (Seattle Times).
- A new mural aims to raise awareness of San Antonio’s Vision Zero program. On average, 158 people a year die on San Antonio streets. (Fox San Antonio)
- We may have reached peak “Uber for _____” with SpotOn, a ride-hailing service for dogs. (Yahoo Finance)