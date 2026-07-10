Skip to content
Safety

Friday’s Headlines Call a Car a Car

Cars are too expensive, but cheaper "cars" aren't the answer.
12:36 AM EDT on July 10, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Call a Car a Car
Not everybody lives in Peachtree City. Tony Bernard
  • The cost of a new car continues to rise, with the average payment hitting $777 a month. Consumers are increasingly signing seven- and eight-year loans that leave them in danger of default or going underwater. (Jalopnik; Auto News)
    • For that reason, it might sound appealing that Fiat is bringing the tiny $14,000 Topolino to the U.S. (Autoblog), but this vehicle sounds more like a glorified golf cart than anything that could reasonably replace a car (USA Today). You’d be better off getting a cargo e-bike.
  • CityNerd explains why American streets are so much more dangerous than those in other developed nations. (YouTube)
  • Police should focus on dangerous traffic infractions, like DUIs and speeding, not minor ones like broken taillights that have little correlation with crashes but are sometimes used as pretexts for racially biased stops, according to the Vision Zero Network.
  • Air quality is terrible in many suburbs, but the problem can be fixed. (The Transit Brief)
  • Protected bike lanes are the only thing that will encourage people to bike more. (Streetsblog SF)
  • Nashville has started construction on its first Complete Streets project under Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Choose How You Move program. (WKRN)
  • Atlanta Uber drivers report that their income’s been cut in half since robotaxis came to town. (Fox 5)
  • The Kansas City streetcar hit record ridership during the World Cup, but the stress has led employees to unionize because pay and staffing haven’t kept up. (KCUR)
  • Oregon lawmakers are making progress on a new transportation funding plan for 2027 after the last one went down in flames. (KATU)
  • A MinnPost contributor says St. Paul needs more pedestrian-friendly events to activate the streets.
  • Charlotte is considering restrictions on e-bikes because teenage boys ruin it for everyone. (WFAE)
  • A Danville, Virginia city council member’s remarkably high waistline helped him go viral on TikTok and Instagram, and spread the word about pedestrian safety. (WDBJ)
  • Similarly, the Citi Bike Boyz’ BMX-style bikeshare exploits helped turned them into an internet sensation. (Momentum Mag)
Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Blake Aued
Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

Read More:

Safety | Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog USA

Traffic Circles

Friday Video: Let’s Really Nerd Out on Traffic Circles

July 10, 2026
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Bill Fulton and the Future of Where

July 9, 2026
Europe

Safer Roads Are Just A Vacation Away

July 9, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Got DOGE’d

July 9, 2026
Electric Cars

How to Save 8 Million Lives in 20 Years

July 8, 2026
See all posts