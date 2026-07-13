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Monday’s Headlines Don’t Need So Much Parking

More and more cities and states are easing up on parking mandates for new developments.
12:29 AM EDT on July 13, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Don’t Need So Much Parking
This Phoenix aerial shot shows what a waste of space parking is. Photo: Google Earth
  • At least 14 states and 116 cities in the U.S. have reduced or eliminated their minimum parking requirements, bringing down the cost of housing and reducing stormwater runoff from paved areas. (Stateline)
  • Politicians suspending gas taxes in the face of high prices have cost state and local governments $533 million in lost revenue for transportation projects (News From the States). In Georgia, for example, overall tax revenue in June fell by 7 percent (11 Alive).
  • Nobody seems to know what’s up with those discount “Freedom Fuel Network” gas stations in the Philadelphia area that President Trump has been promoting. (ABC News)
  • Inside Climate News reports that the Pennsylvania legislature is likely to punt on transit funding again, but the Philadelphia Tribune says Democrats are optimistic about a deal.
  • Boston bike advocates are mourning the loss of city transportation planner Louisa Gag, who was killed by a driver as she rode her bike last week. (WGBH, Streetsblog MASS)
  • The Twin Cities’ Blue Line extension is short $279 million. (MinnPost)
  • Oregon Public Broadcasting talked with a TriMet official about how the Portland transit agency decides where and when buses go.
  • Amtrak is conducting a study to increase speed, frequency and reliability on its New Haven-to-Providence route. (Transportation Today)
  • Portland, Maine received a $2.1 million federal grant for safety improvements on Brighton Avenue. (Maine Biz)
  • It’s literally a jungle out there on St. Louis sidewalks. (First Alert 4)
  • Seattle’s Sound Transit set daily and monthly records for ridership during the World Cup. (Fox 13)
  • During Toronto’s World Cup matches, freeway traffic fell by 10 to 30 percent, while pedestrian activity rose by 70 to 130 percent, and biking increased by 65 to 140 percent. (Toronto Life)
  • A “bike library” in a Dublin-area town allows riders to try out an e-bike for up to three months. (Irish Cycle)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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