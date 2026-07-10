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Traffic Circles

Friday Video: Let’s Really Nerd Out on Traffic Circles

Are roundabouts perfect? Of course not, but there's a lot of nuance there.
12:03 AM EDT on July 10, 2026
Friday Video: Let’s Really Nerd Out on Traffic Circles
Carmel, Indiana, is among the few U.S. cities investing extensively in roundabouts. Photo: City of Carmel

It’s very popular these days to think that roundabouts can solve every urban problem. Just ask the people of Carmel, Indiana.

But are traffic circles perfect for all intersections? Of course not, so let’s let our friends at Build The Lanes break it all down for you:

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Friday Video | Traffic Circles

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