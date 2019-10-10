Thursday’s Headlines

- Um, ya think? Congestion pricing could help Americans break their addiction to cars and raise funds for public transit. (Sierra Magazine)
- A Vice podcast delves into Uber and Lyft’s financial losses and safety scandals since the companies went public earlier this year.
- A San Diego congressman has introduced a bill requiring local governments that receive federal funds for transit projects to commit to building dense housing nearby. (Union-Tribune)
- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is pitching an $18-billion transportation package that includes $9 billion for highway work and $6 billion to modernize the state’s fleet of trains and buses, as well as funding for bus lanes and bike and pedestrian infrastructure. (Salem News)
- Strong support for bond referendums in Austin and Houston suggests that good public transit is becoming politically viable in purplifying Texas. (D Magazine)
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (Project Q) and Seattle officials (KOMO) say those cities’ rainbow crosswalks are here to stay.
- Philadelphia police will soon be able to access crash data from cars’ “black boxes,” which they hope will help them better understand the city’s epidemic of traffic deaths (WHYY). (What’s to “understand”? Cars are bigger than ever and drivers are more distracted than ever.)
- University of Washington researchers showed how Seattle’s failed docked bike-share, Pronto, paved the way for the success of dockless bike-shares to come. (UW Today)
- After three years, the North Carolina DOT is finally finishing a sidewalk along a Raleigh freeway overpass. (CBS 17)
- An American traffic engineer would call this Zurich street a failure. And that’s the problem. (City Lab)
- Do you have $200, live in Manhattan or California and need to get to the airport fast? As Arnold Schwarzenegger might say, “Get to da Uba choppa!” (Vogue). But commuting by helicopter is not all it’s cracked up to be (City Lab, NY Post).