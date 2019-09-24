Help Wanted: StreetsblogUSA is Hiring!

StreetsblogUSA, the nation’s essential transit-, cycling- and pedestrian-advocacy news site, is seeking a hard-working reporter to cover the full range of transportation (and transportation-adjacent) issues: urban planning, transportation equity, housing, zoning, design, public space, inequitable law enforcement, climate change, the politics of our nation’s failure to fund transit, and the future of sustainable logistics.

This is the right job for you if you want to join the fight to hold politicians accountable for denying their constituents better transit, safer commutes and, in short, livable cities. This is not the job for you if you think electric cars are “cool.”

The ideal candidate values objective journalism, but also understands that Streetsblog is, and always will be, a site that advocates for the most-vulnerable and often least-heard commuters: public transit riders, cyclist and pedestrians. Streetsblog will always try to break the “car culture,” but we will also advocate for residents of poor communities who often have no choice but to drive because of poor policymaking at all levels of government.

This is a reporting position, first and foremost, but our job is to make the case for livable streets and sustainable transportation — and to advocate for the majority of Americans who are oppressed by poor transit and urban design that even to this day favors cars over people.

This is more than just a reporting job. It is a calling.

Qualifications

At least five years as a reporter or a transportation advocate.

Command of basic journalistic writing.

Urgency and intensity so that StreetsblogUSA stories are posted in the current news cycle.

Understanding of politics (beyond how a bill becomes a law — or doesn’t, but how politicians consistently fail to put transit over road-building and car-driving).

Ability to come up with one’s own story ideas as well as comfort with taking directions from the editor.

Writing speed — this job often requires two stories per day (three if there is breaking news).

Application process

Send your cover letter, resume and writing samples to gersh@streetsblog.org with the subject line, “StreetsblogUSA job.” It may take a few weeks for Streetsblog to get back in touch. At that time, there will be a phone interview and each candidate will be asked to write a sample story (for which he or she will be paid a freelance fee). The entire process may take two months, so the hired reporter should plan on a start date of December 1, 2019.

Final thing

Streetsblog is eager to hire a journalist/activist who will broaden our coverage geographically, racially, culturally, demographically, politically and even modally. This position will go to someone who brings a unique personal experience and background, not necessarily someone who reflects Streetsblog’s current approach or even its slogan, “Better walking. Better biking. Better transit.” There may be many definitions of that, and we want to hear yours. We have a small staff, so whoever is hired will automatically become a true leader in the national debate. Please emphasize your specific abilities to do that in your cover letter.

Streetsblog is a registered non-profit supported by grants and donations. Please note the salary range for this job and do not apply if it does not meet your financial needs.